It's a season of many final moments for Sienna Betts, much like other 2025 class prospects: the final high school practice, last home game, last bus ride with teammates and so on. On Sunday, the five-star forward celebrated another final moment, her last senior Sunday.

Ad

In celebration, Betts shared a photo of herself dressed in a beautiful white dress and holding a bouquet. The background of the picture was softly blurred, but you could make out a lush green field behind her, which adds a serene and almost dreamy feel to the shot.

She shared the picture on her Instagram story, alongside a three-word caption that perfectly explained it:

“Last senior Sunday🙌🏽🥳, " she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Sienna Betts shares a snap of her getup for her last senior day ahead of joining sister Lauren Betts at UCLA (PHOTO). (Image via Instagram @siennabetts_)

Sienna Betts already played her final high school game with the Grandview Wolves, where she averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game.

Ad

Her senior season with Grandview also ended in a State championship title, a first-place finish in the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball league and an overall 25-3 season record.

Beyond high school basketball, Betts also went on to feature in the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoops Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. She delivered standout performances across the board in those games. Notably, she was named MVP in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Ad

Sienna Betts wraps up her high school career as the No. 2-ranked player in the country. She is now set to join her sister, Lauren Betts, at UCLA next season. Notably, Sienna Betts' sister chose not to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft in favor of playing one more season alongside her sister next season.

"Lauren made a whole PowerPoint": UCLA coach Cori Close reveals touching story of how Lauren Betts helped recruit sister Sienna Betts to the Bruins

No. 2-ranked prospect Sienna Betts will be heading to UCLA next season. It turns out that her big sister, Lauren Betts, had a major hand in making it happen.

Ad

In an interview video shared by SportsCenter Next on Thursday, UCLA coach Cori Close revealed Lauren's effort to secure Sienna Betts' commitment to the Bruins.

"Sienna was on her visit and Lauren was in her first year at UCLA and Lauren did a whole PowerPoint presentation about why Sienna needed to be a Bruin. And I look over and just tears (flow) down Sienna's face," Close said.

Ad

Notably, Sienna's sister, Lauren Betts, didn't join the Bruins straight out of high school. She was committed to and spent her freshman season at Stanford. However, she transferred to UCLA during her sophomore year.

According to Cori, Sienna wasn't happy with Lauren's transfer:

"Reality is, Sienna, it was hard when Lauren committed to us to transfer, Sienna wasn't very happy for a while and we really tried to convince her for that one year that this could be a really cool thing," Cori Close said.

Ad

At the end of the day, and against all odds, the Betts sisters are set to reunite on the court, just like they did back at Grandview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More