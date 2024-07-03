“Smart decision” “Aggies on fire” - Fans rejoice as four-star EDGE Marco Jones commits to Mike Elko’s Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have secured a significant victory on the recruiting front by landing four-star edge rusher Marco Jones from Danville, California. Jones, one of California's top prospects, chose the Mike Elko-coached Aggies over prestigious programs like Michigan, Texas and USC.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 240 pounds, Jones possesses a unique blend of power and speed that makes him a formidable presence on the edge. Aggies fans were elated with this addition to the 2025 recruiting class and made their feelings known on X.

"Smart decision young man over Texas," one fan remarked.

"Is it me or are the Aggies on fire right now?" another noted.

Here is how other Aggies fans expressed their enthusiasm about the move:

"BOOM. Elko is bringing the Aggies back. Gig Em," a fan stated

"USC shoved in a locker yet again," another fan remarked.

In a May interview with Wolverines Wire, Marco Jones praised the Texas A&M coaching staff, highlighting their expertise and approach.

“The coaching staff are like scientists," Jones said.

"They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them – football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well.”

Marco Jones is currently ranked as the No. 142 player nationally, the No. 20 edge rusher in his class, and the No. 12 player in California. 247Sports is particularly high on Jones, ranking him as the No. 122 player in the country and the No. 14 edge rusher in his class.

Marco Jones chooses Texas A&M over Michigan and USC

In a closely contested recruiting battle, Marco Jones committed to Texas A&M Aggies despite late interest from Texas and the local appeal of USC; it ultimately came down to Michigan and Texas A&M.

“I picked A&M because I felt the plan that coach Elko, coach Sean Spencer, and coach Tony Jerod-Eddie had for me was the best,” Jones told On3. “I also wanted to experience a different part of the country, and it’s been a dream to play in the SEC. Texas A&M checked those boxes.”

Coach Mike Elko, who led Duke to successful seasons in 2022 and 2023, is now back at College Station, aiming for SEC glory. Marco Jones, ranked No. 151 by the On3 Industry Ranking, is eager to contribute to this vision.

“I want to help build a championship culture and win a natty with the Aggies,” he said.

Last season at San Ramon Valley, Marco Jones recorded impressive stats: 166 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and two touchdowns off those picks.

The Aggies now boast commitments from four of California's top 15 players for the 2025 recruiting class, including Jones (No. 15), LB Noah Mikhail (No. 5), CB Adonyss Currie (No. 3) and QB Husan Longstreet (No. 2). With a total of 18 commits, Texas A&M's recruiting class has climbed to No. 5 nationally.

