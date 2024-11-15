SMU Mustangs Recruiting: 4-star recruit BJ Davis-Ray commits to Andy Enfield's 2025 recruiting class

SMU has received the commitment of yet another four-star recruit, this time from JSerra Catholic High School's BJ Davis-Ray, a four-star small forward originally from Saint Louis, Missouri. He revealed his decision to On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday, choosing the Mustangs over other schools, including St. Louis, LSU, USC and Oklahoma State.

Expand Tweet

Trending

BJ Davis-Ray is now the fourth four-star to commit to Andy Enfield's program over at Texas, joining fellow four-stars Jaden Toombs, Nigel Walls and Jermaine O'Neal Jr. Davis-Ray is ranked as the No. 112 overall prospect, No. 26 small forward and No. 12 recruit in California from the Class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Tipton asked Davis-Ray why he chose the SMU Mustangs, and he revealed it was all because of Enfield.

“I chose SMU because I had a good relationship with Coach Enfield," BJ Davis-Ray said. "He recruited me hard this past spring and summer. I think it’s a great opportunity with me growing up in the area for family and friends to see me play.”

Tipton also asked him what was so special about Andy Enfield, and he revealed that it was because of his NBA background.

“Coach Andy has an NBA background and he and his staff are familiar with helping guys get to the NBA," he explained.

Davis-Ray also had a message for all SMU fans out there.

“I want to let SMU fans know that they are getting a hard worker and someone who impacts winning," he said.

BJ Davis-Ray's commitment leads to SMU having its all-time recruiting class

With four four-stars committing to his program, SMU coach Andy Enfield is putting together a strong team over at Dallas, and many are now saying that this is becoming the school's best-ever modern recruiting class, as the school has gone up 247Sports' recruiting class rankings for 2025.

While Duke still leads the pack with at least three five-stars and one four-star commitment, SMU, despite having no five-star commitment, has broken through to the top 5 with its current recruits.

Its previous best class only ranked 23rd in the country, and it was the 2013 class that featured five-star recruits, Keith Frazier and Sterling Brown, with the latter eventually going to the NBA.

However, many attribute SMU's recent recruiting success to Andy Enfield, who has had a track record of sending players to the NBA during his time as the coach of USC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback