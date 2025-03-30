"Snubbed for McDonald's": Hoops fans react to Kiyan Anthony bagging MVP honor at The Throne National Championship game

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, was named the MVP at the Throne National Championship after leading Long Island Lutheran to the title. The Crusaders defeated Allen Eagles 71-68 in the final on Saturday as Kiyan totaled 25 points and five rebounds.

Recruit News shared highlights of Anthony's performance on Instagram, sparking comments from fans.

In reaction, some fans were concerned with the fact that Kiyan Anthony was snubbed for the McDonald's All-American Game despite his level of talent and play, especially as displayed in the Throne final.

Anthony was ineligible for one of 24 spots in the McDonald's All-American Game because an injury forced him to miss more than half of his team's games this season. He is ranked No. 32 by ESPN.com.

"Ima say it under every post . Snubbed for McDonald's," one fan said.

"McDonald's snubbed this kid," another said.

"Hard to believe him and Sadiq weren't good enough to be McDonald's All Americans, both 5 stars and Kiyan plays for the number one team in the nation," another fan said.

"Definitely should be a McDonald's All American," another said.

"No way he's not a McDonald's All American. I demand a recount," another said.

Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders defeated the Highland Hawks 56-55 and the William J Brennan Bears 83-56 on their way to the finals.

Anthony contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists against the Nate Ament-led Highland, followed by 17 points against the Bears.

Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and the Crusaders to gace Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep at The Chipotle Nationals

Following their victory at the Throne national championship, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Antony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders will now head to the Chipotle Nationals, which tips off on Wednesday.

Anthony and the Crusaders will face No. 2-ranked Darryn Peterson (a Kansas signee) and his Prolific Prep Crew in their first game of the tournament.

Like the Crusaders, Prolific Prep is also coming off a title victory after winning the Grind session world championship. Like Kiyan Anthony, Peterson was also crowned MVP of the tournament.

The tournament will run from Wednesday through Saturday. Other top teams, like Columbus High School, Link Academy, IMG Academy, Montverde and Dynamic Prep, are also competing in the tournament.

