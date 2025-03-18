Son of late NFL legend, Chris Henry Jr. shares an autographed picture of Ohio State jersey, following a visit to Oregon

On Tuesday, Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, sparked recruitment speculation after sharing a photo of a signed Ohio State jersey on Instagram.

Ad

The four-star wide receiver shared the photo, featuring his name and No. 15, just after wrapping up an official visit to Oregon. Captioned "@chriishenryjr @ohiostatefb," the post suggested his strong connection to the Buckeyes, where he remains committed.

Image via Ig@chriishenryjr

Henry Jr., a 6-foot-6, 200-pound wideout from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is ranked as ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect for the 2026 class. Despite committing to Ohio State in July 2023, he continues to explore other programs. His recent trip to Eugene, highlighted in multiple Instagram posts, showcased his interest in the Ducks.

Ad

Trending

Oregon has been aggressive in its pursuit of elite receivers, adding talents like Jurrion Dickey, Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore and Cooper Perry in recent cycles. With Moore already on board, the Ducks hope to pair him with Henry Jr., strengthening their offensive firepower.

Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Henry Jr. has lined up four official visits: Miami (May 30), USC (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and Ohio State (June 20). His recruitment remains competitive, with Oregon making a strong push.

Ad

Oregon intensifies push to flip five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State

Although Oregon no longer has the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, head coach Dan Lanning remains determined to land elite talent. The Ducks, ranked No. 3 behind USC and Clemson according to 247Sports, are pushing for Chris Henry Jr. to decommit from Ohio State.

Henry, the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite, recently shared photos from Oregon’s spring practice on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It marked his second visit to Eugene this year, following a trip on January 24. His recruitment remains competitive, with Oregon, USC, Ohio State and Miami in pursuit. The Hurricanes emerged as a contender after Henry visited Coral Gables during a 7-on-7 tournament with South Florida Express.

"Oregon’s really high with me," Henry told ScoopDuck. "They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard, and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me."

Adding intrigue, Oregon is set to hire Ross Douglas as wide receivers coach, replacing Junior Adams. Douglas, an Ohio native, could give the Ducks an edge as they aim to pull off one of the biggest flips in the 2026 cycle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place