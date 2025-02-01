“South Carolina needs that”: Gamecocks fans react as 5-star guard Jordyn Jackson names Dawn Staley’s team among her top 6 schools

On Friday, Sidwell Friends School five-star small forward Jordyn Jackson narrowed her list of possible schools to Alabama, TCU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Miami and Maryland.

Jackson is ranked No. 8 overall by 247Sports. She is the No. 2 small forward and the No. 1 player in DC from the Class of 2026. Because she is such a high-ranking recruit, all six schools should push even more to try and recruit her, even though she is not expected to play for them until next year.

Despite this, fans have started debating which school she should choose, with many suggesting she should play under Dawn Staley in South Carolina.

"South Carolina needs that," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Cooking with the gamecock cooking with the gamecockssssssss," another fan wrote.

"Gamecocks is u wanna championship!!" Another fan wrote.

However, the fans of the other schools, such as Maryland and Alabama, were also trying to make their case to try and recruit Jackson.

"OSU gives free season long chipotle cards," one fan wrote.

"Interesting seeing TCU in players top choices now," one fan wrote.

"She looks like a Maryland type player," another wrote.

Fans react to Jordyn Jackson cutting down her choices to Top 6 schools (Source: Instagram/wslam)

Jackson is an athletic wing who makes threes and is consistent on the perimeter. She has also shown that she could be a high-level defender.

Jordyn Jackson talks about Dawn Staley and possibility of going to South Carolina

In December, in an interview with On3's Talia Goodman, Jackson discussed her recruitment. When Goodman asked her what she thought about the South Carolina Gamecocks, the five-star small forward said:

“Obviously it’s one of the best schools in the nation. Coach [Dawn] Staley has an awesome resume. She’s an awesome person. I think our relationship is pretty good. I think I’d develop as a player and as a person tremendously there; I just think that everybody gets better there. I think I’d get better there.”

While picking her top 6 schools, the Sidwell Friends star eliminated the California Golden Bears, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Louisville Cardinals, Arizona Wildcats, and the Clemson Tigers.

