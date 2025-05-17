Standouts from Cooper Flagg's alma mater, Montverde, Dante Allen, Trent Sisley and Hudson Greer dominate at the world's first shooting league 

Top recruits from the 2025 Class and Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg's alma mater, Montverde - Dante Allen, Trent Sisley and Hudson Greer were seen dominating the Shoot360's Global Shooting League. The league featured NBA-level technology with advanced stats shown for the trio.

Ballislife shared some highlights as the trio shot lights-out from the 2-point, 3-point and 5-point marks on Friday:

"@shoot360 has a GLOBAL shooting league where you get your squad and go head to head to see who the best shooters are!! 👀👀 When we took the Ballislife All American’s there, the Montverde trio of @dantea35 @sisley_trent and @hudgreer DOMINATED and took home the W 😤," the post was captioned.

The trio finished with over 50 points to win the league. Creighton Bluejays signee Hudson Greer finished with 14 2-pointers, 30 3-pointers and 25 5-pointers, with his longest streak being of four shots and shooting 65%.

Houston Cougars signee Trent Sisley had eight 2-pointers, 33 3-pointers and 10 5-pointers. His longest streak was of four shots and shooting 50%. Miami Hurricanes commit Dante Allen converted 14 2-pointers, 33 3-pointers and 35 5-pointers, shooting 76%, with a longest streak of nine shots.

The trio finished their senior year of high school basketball, leading Montverde to a 19-8 overall record and a 4-2 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished fourth, below CIA Bella Vista, Brewster Academy National and Wasatch Academy.

Apart from Allen, Sisley and Greer, four-star shooting guard CJ Ingram will also leave the Eagles after signing for the Florida Gators on April 21. Their current roster includes Class of 2026 shooting guard Kayden Allen, power forward Gabe Wels and point guard Dhani Miller.

From the Class of 2027, the Eagles have point guards King Gibson and Javion Tyndale.

How good was Cooper Flagg at Montverde?

Cooper Flagg, who played his freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School, transferred to Montverde before his sophomore season. He averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and three assists per game in his first season at Montverde and reclassified to the 2024 Class.

In his final season at Montverde, Flagg scored 16.4 ppg, grabbed 7.5 rpg, dished out 3.8 apg and had 2.7 bpg, leading the Eagles to an unbeaten 34-0 record. He also led them to their eighth national title.

Furthermore, Cooper Flagg was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA and the Naismith Player of the Year.

