Was Cooper Flagg's Monteverde really that good? Looking back at success of 2024 Montverde Class of Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and others

The legendary 2024 Montverde Class is heading to the NBA, a little over a year after their undefeated run to the Chipotle National Championship. Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and Asa Newell, four players from that 2024 Eagles team, entered the NBA Draft.

But were they that good?

During the 2023-2024 season, Montverde Academy defeated all of the best high school squads the country had to offer at that time. The squad finished the season not just with a 33-0 record, but also with the national championship, and they did so against some of the top emerging talent in the United States.

They defeated VJ Edgecomb and Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran, AJ Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes' Prolific Prep. They also defeated this year's Chipotle National Champions, Cameron and Cayden Boozer's Columbus Explorers. All of them were swept aside during the 2024 Montverde Class' undefeated run.

In addition, each member of the Eagles' starting five was also a five-star prospect, with point guard Robert Wright being the team's fifth five-star player.

Three of them were named McDonald's All-Americans (Flagg, Queen and McNeely). If they were playing for a different team, Newell and Wright would have also made it to the game, but were not picked due to the roster restrictions, which only allowed schools to nominate up to three players for consideration.

After graduating, the starting five of the 2024 Montverde Class each went their separate ways, with No. 1-ranked Cooper Flagg heading to Duke and leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He led the team with 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game.

Queen was just as dominant, averaging 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while McNeely averaged 2.5 points. 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Newell averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a senior.

2024 Montverde Class during the 2024 Chipotle Nationals

The 2024 Montverde Class was the team to beat during the 2024 Chipotle Nationals, arriving in Indiana as the heavy favorite.

They defeated AZ Compass Prep National in their opening game, 64-49, before beating Cameron and Cayden Boozer's Columbus Explorers in the semifinals, 84-70. Finally, they defeated Paul VI in the final on April 6, 2024, beating them 79-63.

