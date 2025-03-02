Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time. However, he wasn't always the sharpshooter he is today. In fact, there was a time when his technique was so unreliable that he had to completely rework his shooting mechanics from the ground up.

In a documentary clip shared by ESPN via Instagram on Friday, Steph reflected on his high school days and how he had to change his shooting form to have a shot at playing college basketball. Speaking on relearning his shot, he said:

"For about the first month and a half, I couldn't even leave the paint and shoot cause I just wasn't strong enough. Didn't have coordination."

"When I was in eighth grade I made a decision to spend all year round on it, do what was necessary to play in college."

Since ESPN shared the post, fans have been flooding the comments with different reactions:

"Despite his obvious advantages Steph had to get it out tha mud being so small." One fan wrote.

"Hard Work and consistency 👏👏👏👏👏." Another fan said.

"Steph deserves just a hard worker. Never was physically gifted but worked for what he wanted, Said another.

"He put in the work and reaped the rewards. Greatest shooter of all time. GOAT." Another said.

Some fans found the post inspiring and motivating:

"This shi is fr motivating." One fan said.

"I love Curry's story, because he was born into basketball and wanted to play well. Smallest player for a very long time, still is, and he dominates. Best shooter imo, ever." Another fan wrote.

"Curry really is very inspirational." Said another.

"Steph had to get it out tha mud": Hoops fans react to Stephen Curry recalling his struggles with shooting as a high school player. (Image via Instagram @espn)

Stephen Curry currently holds the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a regular season, a record he has broken twice. He also has the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history.

Revisiting NBA legend Stephen Curry's high school career

Although Steph grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his dad spent most of his NBA career, he started high school basketball in Toronto. He played for Queensway Christian College during his dad's stint with the Raptors, leading the team to an undefeated season. He also played for a Toronto club team, where he won a provincial championship.

Upon returning back to Charlotte, North Carolina, following his dad's retirement, Steph was then enrolled in Charlotte Christian School. With the team, he won three conference titles and made all-conference and all-state teams. He finished his prep career averaging 18 points per game and was the school's all-time leading scorer, putting up over 1,400 points.

After high school, Curry hoped to follow in his father's footsteps by playing for Virginia Tech. However, they only offered him a walk-on spot with no scholarship. So, he chose Davidson College, a program that had been recruiting him since the 10th grade.

Stephen Curry went on to have a stellar career with the Davidson Wildcats, such that his No. 30 jersey was retired after he left for the NBA. He then went No. 7 overall to the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft.

