Steve Sarkisian's QB recruit Dia Bell drops 1-word reaction as he earns spot on the Elite 11 roster alongside Faizon Brandon & others 

The 2025 Elite 11 season is back, showcasing raw talent from across the nation in a three-day training and competition event. It features the 20 rising senior quarterbacks from the Class of 2026, providing them with advanced one-on-one instruction sessions.

This prestigious event boasts alumni such as Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Florida Gators' DJ Lagway and Nebraska Cornhuskers' Dylan Raiola, culminating with an MVP and 10 other finalists.

On Friday, Elite 11 published its final roster and sent invitations for the same. Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns commit Dia Bell is a finalist for the competition. The player expressed his enthusiasm for the event with a one-word reaction:

"Blessed!," Dia Bell captioned his X post.

No. 1 QB and Vols commit Faizon Brandon (per 247Sports), as well as Houston commit Keisean Henderson, are also part of the roster. In early April, during the regional rounds of this premier event in Atlanta, Brandon shared his expectations for the event and likened himself to NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

"I came out here and just really tried to do great on what I have been working on these last few weeks. I know, I can't run like Lamar Jackson and stuff, but I try to do that, and I try to be like a playmaker like Patrick Mahomes.

"So, kind of mix of those two, try to model my game after that,I really just want to compete and try to win the whole thing," Brandon said on his expectations for himself at the Elite 11 finals (per Greensboro.com).

Other roster members include: Landon Duckworth, Bowe Bentley, Jonas Williams, Jake Fette, Oscar Rios and Travis Burgers.

The event will be held on June 17-19 in Los Angeles, California.

Insider draws comparison between Dia Bell and Arch Manning

On Tuesday, Inside Texas' Eric Nahlin drew a comparison between Texas commit Dia Bell and Longhorns sophomore QB Arch Manning, owing to his combination of passing accuracy on the field.

"Bell is a similar passer and athlete to Arch Manning," Nahlin stated.

Bell is a five-star prospect who has amassed 2,597 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions in his high school career and clinched the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024, registering 561 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

