Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns secure commitment of 4-star IOL Nicolas Robertson over Texas A&M 

Four-star recruit Nicolas Robertson plays offensive lineman for Klein High School in Spring, Texas. On Saturday, he committed to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns over Mike Elko's Texas A&M.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on the Interior Offensive Lineman's decision on his Instagram handle. He shared a graphic of Robinson with a Longhorns logo and wrote in the caption:

"Four-star IOL Nicolas Robertson has committed to Texas. The 6'4 330 IOL from Spring, TX chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M & Houston."

"All glory to God time to get to work m! Hook'Em,"iNicolas Robertson stated as per Fawcett.

The high school star made his decision on Saturday during a visit to the University of Texas at Austin, also known as the "Forty Acres." However, his official visit is scheduled for June 20.

He has become the fourth commit to join the Longhorns roster for the Class of 2026, joining the likes of four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart, and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.

Fellow players Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, Mark Bowman and Jamario Scanton were also in attendance on the Texas campus.

Inside Texas's official X handle posted the same.

" Boobie Feaster, @Mark_Bowman09, Nicolas Robertson, and @Jamarioscanton on the 40," per Inside Texas.

The Longhorns are looking solid in their recruitment drive. It will be interesting to see how their roster builds up over time.

What does Nicolas Robertson bring to the Longhorns roster?

Robertson is ranked No. 50 in Texas and holds the No. 29 spot as an IOL in the Class of 2026. Nationally, he is ranked at the No. 347th spot, per On3.

As per the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked No.45th in Texas and No.25th as an IOL in the Class of 2026. Speaking of what Robertson brings to the table, On3's Charlie Williams describes the young athlete's athleticism as:

"With Texas shifting toward more of a gap scheme while still incorporating inside zone concepts, Robertson is a perfect fit.....He’s capable of sealing the edge in the run game, protecting the quarterback’s blind side, and leading up the field on screen passes with impressive quickness for his size."

"His ability to create movement at the point of attack, get out in space, and execute with precision aligns with what Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian are building up front.

As per the NCAA rankings, Steve Sarkisians's program is ranked at No.4 with a record of 13-3 and 1211 points. Aside from the Longhorns and the Aggies, Robertson had received offers from LSU, Alabama, USC, Arkansas, and Penn State.

