"Straight haters": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan snaps back at daughter Hamiley Arenas' funny remark about her basketball skills

NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, constantly shows support for her children on her social media handles. However, she was involved in a friendly banter with her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, on Instagram on Sunday. The Basketball Wives alum showed off her ball control by sharing a clip of her practicing dribbling while sitting on a bench.

Ad

"While they practice so do I!!!😂," she wrote.

Laura Govan via Instagram

"They get it from they're mama ... @alijah0arenas @izelaarenas @hamileyarenas0 @aloniarenas," Laura added.

Ad

Trending

Hamiley quickly responded to the claim on her Instagram story. She shared her mother's clip with the text,

"my love ur days are over 🥰 u still cute tho," she wrote.

Hamiley Arenas via Instagram

Laura Govan shared her reaction to Hamiley's comments calling her a hater,

Ad

"It really B your own kids tho!!! 🤦🏽‍♀️ Straight Haters," she quipped.

The hilarious exchange between the mother and daughter shows their fun connection. Laura was a basketball player in high school and later married former NBA athlete Gilbert Arenas. Now, their four children are gradually taking over the basketball world.

Aloni Arenas, Laura Govan's youngest son, recently played a key role in guiding Heritage Christian School to victory over Sierra Canyon in the Seventh-Grade Boys Championship. Hamiley has been turning heads in the 2024–25 season, as well, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA).

Ad

Their older sister, Izela Arenas, had her own solid season playing for the Louisville Cardinals, performing well on the collegiate stage. Alijah Arenas is the top recruit from the 2025 class in his position, per 247Sports, and his performance earned him a place on the Naismith All-American Third Team.

Laura Govan on her basketball career

Laura Govan played for Oakland High School and averaged 30 points per game at. She later joined New Mexico State University with a full scholarship. Govan talked about her career in the "Reality With the King" podcast in October 2024.

Ad

"Most people don't even know I played ball," Govan said (42:45).

Ad

"I played basketball all my life and I'm actually good and those who know me know, right. There was two years I led the state of California and scoring in high school," she added.

Laura revealed that she coached her kids for a while until Gilbert Arenas hired a trainer for them. The couple met through basketball as Laura used to work in the Sacramento Kings' public relations department when she met the former Wizards star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback