Student-athletes of LeBron James Family Foundation's 'I Promise School' rock the newly launched Nike LeBron 22 colorway

Nike has now released an "I Promise" colorway of the LeBron 22, and the students in LeBron James' I Promise School have gotten their hands on some of them. Several student-athletes from the public school founded by the NBA legend have been presented with their own colorway versions of the shoes.

This pink colorway of the shoe is a tribute to the school located in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio. It reflects the basketball great's roots and his philanthropic work, which is giving back to the community he grew up in. The colorway was released on Saturday, and each pair costs $180.

The colorway also features a stitched-on blue and green graduation cap on the medial side of the midsole to reflect the scholastic side of James' philanthropy. Meanwhile, the insoles feature the lion logo in cap and gown. The four-time NBA champion's signature is also on the back of the shoe.

The shoe's coloration has meaning, starting with a darker pink at the bottom that gradually lightens as it goes up. Nike has noted that this symbolizes "hope and growth."

What is LeBron James' I Promise School?

As LeBron James slowly became the NBA legend he is, he started giving back to his community, particularly in Akron. There, the LeBron James Family Foundation teamed up with the Akron school board to create a new public school called "I Promise School," which focused on supporting young people in the community he grew up in. It was specifically aimed at at-risk children.

James remains the school's honorary vice principal, but through the foundation, he has helped thousands of kids in his hometown. The school teaches students from first to eighth grade.

The school is divided into "I Promise Elementary" and "I Promise Secondary," both of which use a STEM-based curriculum. However, the school does have a different timetable from more traditional public schools, as it has a shortened summer vacation, though it does have shorter breaks scattered throughout the school year.

The school is run by the Akron public school system, and the partnership began in 2011. Meanwhile, the LeBron James Family Foundation helps provide resources in the school and gives underprivileged students the opportunities and support they need.

A documentary series about the I Promise School's first year of operations was released in April 2020, though it was canceled when its streaming service, Quibi, shut down in the same year.

