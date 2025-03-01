LeBron James vents his feelings with 2 words after Kawhi Leonard escapes punishment for controversial foul

LeBron James took to Instagram to vent his feelings after his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the LA Clippers tonight. Late in the fourth quarter, James got fouled by Kawhi Leonard while receiving an inbound pass. However, the foul was overturned following a challenge by the Clippers, as the contact was deemed marginal by the referees. James had two words to address the controversial foul:

Ad

“Marginal huh!?!?” wrote LeBron.

Based on the image he shared, James seems to have taken a strong hit from Kawhi on this play. He even stayed on the ground for awhile, but was eventually helped back up by his teammates, as the Lakers closed the game out 106-102. James was key in the win, recording 28 points, 3 assists and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic, who was celebrating his birthday, also came up big, recording 31 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds in 35 minutes.

LeBron James made history following Lakers vs. Clippers

James didn’t like the referee’s decision in the fourth quarter but that didn’t stop him from writing his name in the history books yet again. Following the Lakers vs. Clippers game, James is now the oldest player in NBA history to average 25+ points per game for a single month.

Ad

February was a spectatcular month for the King as he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists through 11 games. Moreover, the team had a 9-2 record over that stretch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this impressive run, LeBron James and Co. are now holding on to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. They are only 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 1.0 games behind the second-seeded Nuggets.

LeBron boosted almost all his stats in the month of February, as the 40-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the season. James is already playing better following the acquisition of Luka Doncic. However, the Slovenian superstar is yet to play at his usual level, as he is only averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists through seven games with the Lakers.

Doncic acknowledged that he has been struggling to find his rhythm. However, Lakers fans can take comfort in knowing that a player of his caliber is unlikely to take much longer to hit his stride. The Lakers are set for a rematch against the Clippers on Monday, Mar. 3, 2025, and it will be intriguing to see what the team has planned for that matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback