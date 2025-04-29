Tajh Ariza and Jason Crowe Jr. hype 5-star recruit Christian Collins as he shares moments from the Nike EYBL Session 1 

Christian Collins, No. 3 player in the Class of 2026, delivered an excellent performance at the Nike EYBL Session 1. On Tuesday, he shared moments from his time at Nike EYBL.

In the cover photo, Collins stands facing a huge banner that says, "They don't hang banners for almost. Just do it." In other pictures, he's doing routine activities like practising and reviewing performance. In one of the pictures, he appears alongside teammate Tajh Ariza.

"stay the course, it’ll all be worth it…," Collins captioned the post.

Jason Crowe Jr and Ariza left encouraging comments on Collins' post.

"nahhh ur himmm brodigyyy," Jason Crowe Jr commented.

"Brudder," Tajh Ariza wrote.

Jason Crowe Jr and Tajh Ariza's comments on Christian Collin's post

Collins displayed his skills at Nike EYBL Session 1 in Mesa, Arizona. He scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Team Why Not’s opening win over NY Lightning. Against MoKan, the 6-foot-8 forward from St. John Bosco (CA) added six points and 11 rebounds in a tight 71-68 victory. Ariza led that game with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Kaiden Bailey also contributed 12 points against MoKan and 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in the opener. Team Why Not closed the weekend with an 86-64 win over The Family. Great performances from Ariza, Collins and Bailey have given Team Why Not a perfect 3-0 start.

Christian Collins talks about his USC visit and coach Eric Musselman

Christian Collins is weighing his college options and USC appears to be a strong choice. Collins visited USC during the Trojans’ 71-66 loss to Cal in November 2024 and left impressed. He praised coach Eric Musselman.

“The atmosphere there was insane," Collins told On3. "Everyone there was great, the fans were great, and the coaches were all really hype in the locker room. Being around that as they got ready for their game it was great.

"I have a good relationship with Coach Muss and things are great. They always text me talking about their games and telling me good job, and all that."

Talking about the Trojans’ staff and environment at USC, he said:

“It’s like a family over there. They’re in contact with me a lot. I felt really welcomed.”

The Trojans have also offered Collins’ teammate, five-star guard Brandon McCoy. Previously, they also held a commitment from four-star forward Elzie Harrington.

