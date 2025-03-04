Tennessee high school retires player jersey for the first time in honor of Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson

Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson added a special achievement to his career on February 25. His alma mater, The Webb School, in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, retired Johnson's high school jersey last week. This marked the first time a basketball jersey has been retired in the school's history.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets' X handle announced this achievement in a tweet and said:

"Big Congrats to @iamkeonjohnson! His high school jersey was retired today, marking the first-ever basketball jersey retirement in @webb_athletics history!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Johnson spoke about the event in an interview with Netswire, a news portal dedicated to the Brooklyn Nets.

"It was great seeing old faces and then just being able to accomplish that, Johnson said. "It's something we've been trying to work on for the past four years, but finally, being able to do it. It's just something that I'm gonna forever remember. My family's gonna remember, and the people around me as well."

Ad

Recapping Keon Johnson's career from high school to college to the NBA

Keon Johnson, who sported jersey No. 23 at Webb School, earned two Tennessee Division II-A Mr. Basketbal honors and averaged 25.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in a span of 30 games in his sophomore year in high school.

The following year, he had 24.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.0 spg, and 2.4 bpg in a total of 34 games. In his senior year, he registered 30.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks in just four games. Unfortunately, his season ended owing to a meniscus injury, which also brought down the curtains on his high school basketball career.

Ad

That injury didn't stop him from earning a five-star rating as a recruit. He received multiple college offers but landed up at the University of Tennessee to play for the Tenessee Volunteers, where he earned the SEC All-Freshman team honor.

Johnson was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 21st pick of the 1st round of the 2021 draft but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for Quentin Grimes. He signed his rookie-scale contract with the Clippers. In his NBA career, Keon Johnson has averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is currently on a 2-year $4.5 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback