  Tennessee signee Nate Ament reacts to Jeremiah Gorham's major college announcement

Tennessee signee Nate Ament reacts to Jeremiah Gorham's major college announcement

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 15, 2025 16:59 GMT
Five-star Tennessee signee Nate Ament may be the face of the VISAA Division I state champion Highland Hawks (Virginia), but he did not do it alone. One of those who helped him was Jeremiah Gorham, who announced his commitment to the Chestnut Hill College Griffins in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Gorham's announcement prompted a reaction from his McDonald's All-American teammate, who expressed his excitement with a GIF that said "LETS GO!"

Gorham knocked down the game-tying shot in the championship game on March 1 and sent the game to overtime. The Hawks pulled away in extra time against No. 4-seeded O'Connell High.

He spoke with Inside Northern Virginia after the win.

“When I made that shot, I definitely felt a big sigh of relief,” Gorham said. “After that, I felt like we were going to definitely win the game. ... I had more of a hand in this one.”

Ament dominated, finishing with a double-double of 24 points and 18 rebounds. Gorham had nine points, securing his second state championship with Highland, also winning it in 2023.

Nate Ament explains why he chose Tennessee

Nate Ament was one of the last five-star prospects in the Class of 2025 to announce his college decision, choosing Tennessee over the perceived favorite, Duke, on April 20, and signed with the Volunteers two days later. He shared why he chose the program and said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was one of the biggest factors.

"Coach (Rick) Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player," Ament said on April 23, via ESPN. "He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy for his program. I built a great relationship with the coaching staff.
"I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level."

The Volunteers are expected to build around Ament next season, with starting center Felix Okpara likely to return. Ament also said he wants to compete for a national title.

