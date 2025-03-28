WATCH: Kiyan Anthony and Luhi secure a narrow win over Nate Ament's Highland at the Throne Hoops with Carmelo Anthony in attendance 

Kiyan Anthony, the Syracuse signee and the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony, helped his team secure a tight 56–55 win against the No. 4 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3) and Arizona commit Nate Ament' Highland.

The match was a part of the Throne national championship and saw the Crusaders qualify for the semi-finals after a wild finish. The famous basketball page SLAM High School posted some highlights of the game on Instagram as Carmelo Anthony watched the game from the sidelines:

"Kiyan & LuHi just beat Nate Ament’s Highland squad 56-55 🚨 @thethronehoops @shotbycozy," the post's caption read.

Nate Ament's Highland led 31–26 at halftime. With ten seconds remaining on the clock in the final quarter, after converting the layup, Long Island Lutheran's Nigel James gave the Crusaders a one-point lead, narrowing the Hawks' lead by one point, making it 55–54.

However, with some stellar defending below their post, Kiyan Anthony's Crusaders stole the ball and converted the fastbreak to finish the match with a 56-–55 scoreline. Three players from Long Island Lutheran scored in double digits.

Kiyan Anthony played 25 minutes and recorded 11 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 50% from the field and beyond the arc, as he converted one of two attempts. Dylan Mingo had 18 points on 53.8% shooting and 1-of-3 from the 3-point line. He also had three assists, four steals and five rebounds.

James Nigel scored 11 points, grabbed four boards, dished out four assists, stole the ball thrice, and had one block.

For the Hawks, Nate Ament recorded a double-double, scoring 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting and shooting 11-of-12 from the charity strike. The 6-foot-9 power forward also recorded 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes.

Kiyan Anthony's teammate Kayden Mingo wins Gatorade Player of the Year

While Kiyan Anthony is ranked as the best player in New York, his Long Island Lutheran teammate, Kayden Mingo, received the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year in New York.

The Penn State signee shared the news on his Instagram:

"What they say about that man above is true, God is great," he captioned the post.

Mingo ranks 38th nationally, first in the combo guard position and second in New York. He received offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Mingo will be joined by Mason Blackwood and Justin Houser at the Nittany Lions next season.

