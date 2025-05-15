Texas signee Aaliyah Crump drops 1-word reaction for Jerzy Robinson’s collab with world-renowned sports brand

Five-star shooting guard Jerzy Robinson is considered one of the best current high school basketball players. The No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2026, who played her junior year at Sierra Canyon School (California), revealed that she has teamed up with one of the biggest sports brands in the world, Nike, posting snaps from a photoshoot wearing some of its gear on Wednesday.

From shoes to shorts to her tops, Robinson donned Nike apparel, which had many talking, including some of her fellow high school stars. One of them was five-star Montverde Academy small forward Aaliyah Crump, who will play for Texas next season.

"period😍😍," Crump wrote.

Trending

Texas-bound five-star small forward Aaliyah Crump reacts to Jerzy Robinson's collab with Nike (source: IG/ jerzyrobinson)

Crump is the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports, and signed with the Longhorns in November. Originally from Minnetonka, Minnesota, she played for the Eagles in Florida during her senior season.

She led the team to the Chipotle Nationals championship game, where she and fellow five-star prospect Agot Makeer failed to win the title, falling to state rival IMG Academy in April.

As for Robinson, 247Sports also ranks her as the No. 1 shooting guard in her class and the No. 1 junior in California. However, she failed to lead the Trailblazers to the CIF Southern Section Open Division Championship.

Jerzy Robinson named to the All-State Girls BB 2025: first-team

Jerzy Robinson transferred to Southern California powerhouse Sierra Canyon last season and became one of the state's best players. While she and her team failed to win a championship, she earned several honors, including being named to the All-State Girls BB 2025: first-team on Monday.

Joining her were No. 2 junior Addison Deal of Mater Dei, freshman sensation Tatiana Griffin, No. 1 sophomore Kaleena Smith, LSU signee Grace Knox and 2025 Ms. Basketball State Player of the Year Aliyahna “Puff” Morris. Also named to the team were Julia Wilson, Kaeli Wynn, and Nina Cain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More