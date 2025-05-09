Former New York Liberty player Erin Thorn shares 3-word reaction as Jerzy Robinson and Addison Bjorn excel at the Nike EYBL

Five-star basketball prospects Jerzy Robinson and Addison Bjorn are excelling with their respective AAU teams. With the high school basketball season now over, high school stars like Robinson and Bjorn are now spending time with their AAU squads and bringing the same intensity to various leagues.

The top scorers for the Nike EYBL Circuit have now been posted, and Jerzy Robinson and Addison Bjorn made it to the Top 5 for the 17U division. They were congratulated by New York Liberty star Erin Thorne on social media.

"Buckets on Buckets," wrote Erin Thorne with some bucket emojis.

Erin Thorne reacts to Jerzy Robinson and Addison Bjorn making it to Nike EYBL U17's top f leading scorers. (Source: IG/ erinthorneelite)

Jerzy Robinson plays fopr Sports Academy Swish, where she averages 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as the second leading scorer so far. Meanwhile. Addison Bjorn plays for All Iowa Attack, where she averages 18.8 points per game as the fourth leading scorer.

Both Robinson and Bjorn are considered five-star talent from the Class of 2026, with Robinson being ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports, while the same website ranks Bjorn as the No. 13 overall prospect. Robinson is considered the No. 1 shooting guard in their class, while Bjorn is the No. 3 small forward.

Both Bjorn and Robinson's respective teams, All Iowa Attack 17 EYBL and Sport Academy Swish 17 EYBL play on the Victory Conference of the Nike EYBL Circuit. Bjorn's All Iowa Attack leads the conference with a 5-0 start after Session I in Phoenix, Arizona, while Robinson's Sports Academy Swish went 4-1 and is fourth in the standings, despite Robinson's dominant performances.

Sports Academy Swish 17 EYBL's one loss (55-45) came from Cal Stars 17 EYBL last April 26.

Jerzy Robinson named to 2024-25 All-Star girls’ basketball team

As for her high school season, Jerzy Robinson was also dominant, averaging a double-double, with 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 28-3 record, only falling to Ontario Christian multiple times in the playoffs, including the state championship tournament.

That was enough for the LA Times to name her to its 2024-25 All-Star girls’ basketball team. She joins Kaleena Smith and Tatianna Griffin, both from Ontario Christian, as well as Grace Knox from the state champion Etiwanda. Addison Deal. Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, Tess Oldenberg, Jordin Blackmon, Julia Wilson and Lev Feiman were also named to the team.

