"That's what I signed up for": When Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony opened up about dealing with fans

Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and actress La La Anthony, was featured in a vlog on Overtime's YouTube channel. He showed off his personality and opened up about dealing with fans in the video posted in August 2023.

Kiyan revealed that people come up to him all the time and ask for pictures. He talked about how he feels whenever he experiences it.

"But like people coming up to me asking to take pictures," Kiyan said (03:32). "Like, that's what I signed up for."

He also discussed being nice when people ask him for photos when he is not in the mood, especially when his team loses.

"When I said I wanted to play basketball and be on the EYBL circuit, if we lose a game and somebody's asking me to come take a picture and I'm really not in the mood but I'm always nice to people, you know, I always show love," Kiyan said (03:44).

As a rising basketball star and the son of an NBA great, Kiyan is receiving a lot of attention from fans, despite still playing at the high school level.

Kiyan Anthony leads Long Island Lutheran to victory vs. 5-star Darius Acuff Jr. and IMG Academy

Kiyan Anthony returned from injury in January for the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (New York). His team is on a roll, winning 15 consecutive games, including the senior night win on Saturday over IMG Academy (Florida), led by five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff dropped a game-high 21 points but it was not enough as Long Island Lutheran escaped with a 68-65 victory, thanks to the heroics of four-star Marquette signee Nigel James and five-star junior Dylan Mingo.

Mingo knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with only a few seconds left. IMG Academy tried to do a cross-court inbound pass but James tapped the ball loose and let the game clock run out.

Anthony scored 15 points as the Crusaders ended the season with an 18-5 overall record. They are expected to maintain their fourth seed in the Nike Elite League, with the team possibly getting a bye in the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament.

