"That's where a lot of his confidence stems from": Xavion Staton's mother on how BYU signee turned rare medical condition into a source of strength 

Xavion Staton, the BYU signee and No. 34 player in the Class of 2025 appeared in an episode of the famous basketball page Sports Stars of Tomorrow. The interview put the spotlight on Staton along with some words from his mother and coach.

The video was shared in a post on Instagram on Tuesday:

"Xavion Staton started basketball later than most top prospects, but he's quickly become one of the best big men in the 2025 class. He has signed with BYU. @xavi__wavi_ @utahprep @byumbb," the caption of the post read.

The speaker in the video talked about Xavion Staton's alopecia, a condition that causes patchy hair loss and requires the patient to take regular injections:

"Xavi also has alopecia, which is a condition that causes patchy hair loss. He decided in grade school that he didn't want to take injections to keep what little hair he could grow. So he committed to the bald look he confidently sports today," the narrator said.

Staton's mother added that his confidence comes from being himself:

"He came home one day, and we had been getting, you know, the treatment for that is just injections. He's getting scalp injections. And he was getting 60 to 80 scalp injections a month, and it was absolutely painful and insane just to keep his hair," Staton's mother said.

"And so one day, he's like, No, I'm done, like, I just want to shave it. This is who I am. This is what I look like. And I think that that's where a lot of his confidence stems from," she added.

Xavion Staton talks about his transfer to Utah Prep

Before transferring to Utah Prep, the Hurricane, UT native averaged a double-double for Sierra Vista with 10.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

He changed his school about a month ago. The 7-foot-1 center who used to play or Sierra Vista (Las Vegas, NV) transferred to Utah Prep (Hurricane, UT) to play with No. 1 prospect – and his future BYU teammate – AJ Dybantsa.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Utah Prep Academy, Staton talked about his transition from Nevada to Utah:

"It's been good. It's been good," Staton said. "You know, I've been enjoying it. You know, I got to know the guys a lot. Got my future teammate AJ. We're just building that relationship. But with everybody, you know, it's been very welcoming. It's a great place, I mean. Yes, a lot different than Las Vegas for sure, but I'm enjoying it."

Xavion Staton will play with AJ Dybantsa and Chamberlain Burgress on Kevin Young's side next season.

