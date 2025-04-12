"That's a lottery pick": Hoops fans react as Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas impresses ahead of the Nike Hoop Summit game

Five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas was in Portland, Oregon, but he is not playing at the Nike Hoop Summit. However, he did play in a scrimmage against Team USA in front of several important scouts, and he impressed many of them.

Meleek Thomas played for a high school select team known as the Generals against Team USA, and he did not just impress the experts, but also a lot of hoops fans.

"that's a lottery pick right der !" commented one fan.

"He’s gonna get all the shots he wants among others with Wag n Acuff drivin n dishin," another person commented.

"Showing out in front of NBA scouts against the nation’s top talent," another fan pointed out.

Meanwhile, some comments pointed out that he still has room to grow, while others just cannot wait until he begins playing for John Calipari at Arkansas.

"Dude is stone cold and fearless like Billy. Cant wait to get him on the Hill." one fan noted.

"Bros a bucket. He put on a little more weight and he’s gonna be unstoppable." one commenter pointed out.

"more weight room and a slightly improved jumper and he gon be sum dangerous😮‍💨" said another commenter.

Fans react to Meleek Thomas performance vs Team USA (Source: IG/ greenlightmedia)

Thomas took on fellow Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. in that scrimmage, with Acuff playing for Team USA against Team World in Saturday's game. Other Team USA members include the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as Nate Ament and AJ Dybantsa.

Meleek Thomas is confident that he and Darius Acuff Jr. could win the NCAA National Title for the Arkansas Razorbacks next year

During the media day of the McDonald's All-American Game on March 31, Meleek Thomas spoke with members of the media and made a bold statement, believing he and Acuff could win a national championship next year.

“I think we could win a national championship,” he claimed.

He also praised John Calipari despite Arkansas's falling to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

“It was amazing to watch Arkansas just go through their whole journey and see what they do offensively, defensively, because we going to be in that system next year,” said Meleek Thomas. “So just to get used to that from a visual standpoint.”

John Calipari had been very aggressive in trying to recruit Thomas, who committed to the program back in November and then later signed with the Razorbacks that month. He had been impressed with Calipari's record of producing NBA stars like Anthony Davis.

