"That's the move": Alabama fans excited as Ryan Williams and Keelon Russell pose with elite prospect Ethan Feaster during his visit

Alabama football is turning heads this summer as top 2026 wide receiver prospect Ethan Feaster visited Tuscaloosa, sparking excitement among Crimson Tide fans.

Feaster, a four-star talent out of DeSoto High School in Texas, posed for a photo alongside Alabama stars Ryan Williams and Keelon Russell. It was a moment that quickly went viral on social media and fueled optimism among the Tide faithful.

Fans erupted with enthusiasm after the photo surfaced.

“That’s the move,” one fan commented.

Another added:

“Okkkkay. WR1 and future QB1 with the recruit. Let’s GOOOOOOO boobie,” highlighting the high expectations.

Here is how others reacted:

"So much talent in one photo," a fan quipped.

"Boobie to LSU to first round draft pick to NFL All Pro," another quipped.

Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 to 2026 class, has re-emerged as one of the hottest names in the country. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout is celebrated for his explosive speed, physicality after the catch and remarkable catch radius.

He has narrowed his final four schools to Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and USC, with a commitment expected on July 4.

The Crimson Tide kicked off Feaster’s official visit on May 30, hoping to make a lasting impression. Russell and Williams are not the only players getting involved in recruiting efforts. Xavier Tiller, another four-star recruit and top tight end, is also on campus.

With several top recruits on campus and young stars taking an active role in the process, Alabama appears to be pulling out all stops. Feaster’s visit — and the viral photo — could be a turning point in the Tide’s pursuit of one of the nation's most electric offensive weapons.

Keelon Russell joins tight QB battle in Tuscaloosa

Alabama’s quarterback competition is far from settled, but all three contenders—Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell—are staying active and engaged. Coach Kalen DeBoer praised their offseason commitment during the SEC spring meetings.

“In June, we now get more field and classroom access than in past years,” DeBoer said. “All three have shown leadership throughout May, organizing workouts and uniting teammates.”

Though Simpson, a redshirt junior and last season’s backup, holds the edge after spring camp, Mack and Russell remain firmly in contention.

Mack transferred from Washington with DeBoer, while Russell, a five-star freshman out of Duncanville, Texas, posted 3,652 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and two interceptions on a 71.5% completion rate in 2024. He also added 254 rushing yards and two scores, leading his team to the state quarterfinals.

DeBoer emphasized the quarterbacks’ camaraderie despite the competition.

“They didn’t form separate groups—they’ve been working together,” he said. “They respect each other and push hard, even if leadership moments overlap.”

With fall camp set to begin in early August, DeBoer expects to name a starter roughly 10 days before the Tide’s opener against Florida State on Aug. 30. Execution, mistake management and ball movement will ultimately decide the QB1.

