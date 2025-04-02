"That sh*t a lil snug": Matt Barnes pokes fun at Gilbert Arenas as he swaps jersey with son Alijah Arenas following McDaag win

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was a proud father after his son and USC Trojans commit, Alijah Arenas, played at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night.

The 2002-03 NBA Most Improved Player was seen swapping jerseys with his son post-game. While the senior Arenas already donned his son's jersey, he swapped it with the 6-foot-5 guard's game-worn jersey. He took to Instagram to share the video:

"Had to Switch and get that Game Worn Arenas Arenas Mcdonalds Jersey 🗣️Going in the Studio 🔥🔥 #mcdaag," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

Matt Barnes, a 2017 NBA Champ with the Golden State Warriors, commented playfully under Arenas' post:

Matt Barnes pokes fun at Gilbert Arenas as he swaps jersey with son Alijah Arenas following McDaag win (Image: IG/ GilbertAreanas)

"That sh*t alil snug lol congrats," commented Barnes.

Alijah Arenas and the twin sons of Matt Barnes, Isiah and Carter Barnes, are first cousins. Gloria Govan, mother of the twins and former wife of Matt Barnes, and Laura Govan, former wife of Gilbert Arenas, are sisters.

Gilbert Arenas was accompanied by fellow NBA All-Star and former Duke Blue Devils star Carlos Boozer. The duo watched their sons play on opposite teams.

Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, played for the East team and was awarded the Co-MVP along with the Naimsith Player of the Year and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

The power forward finished the game with a double double as he scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 23 minutes while shooting 50.0% from the field and converting 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas leads the West Team to victory at the McDAAG with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson

The West Team was led by BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and Alijah Arenas to a 105-92 win against the East Team on Tuesday night.

Five players from the West Team scored in double digits, including Alijah Arenas, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Niko Bundalo. The 2025 Naismith Player of the Year, Peterson, was awarded the Co-MVP with the Duke Blue Devils' Cameron Boozer, who was the highest scorer of the match.

Alijah Arenas scored 11 points on 4-of- 9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in 13 minutes.

Peterson finished with 18 points on 50.0% shooting, including 1-of-6 from the three-point line. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in the match.

Dybantsa had 17 points, five rebounds and one assist in the game.

