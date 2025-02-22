Bella Hines, the five-star recruit ranked No. 30 nationally in the Class of 2025 and an LSU commit, was a star performer in her school career for Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The city of Albuquerque honored the 5-foot-9 point guard by naming Feb. 21 as Bella Hines Day.

Hines took to Instagram to share the news, displaying a picture of the official document commemorating the guard:

The city of Albuquerque honors LSU signee Bella Hines with her own official day (Credits: IG/bellahines.3)

Her father, Josh Hines, also shared the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"February 21, 2025 has Officially been named Bella Hines Day in the City Of Albuquerque!! Thank you to City Councilman Dan Champine and the City of Albuquerque for presenting Bella with this amazing Honor this evening at Senior night!" Josh Hines posted.

Coach Bobby Sibley also took to Instagram to post a picture of Hines and congratulating her:

"This is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 February 21st is officially Bella Hines day in the city of Albuquerque, NM!! This is really dope, B!! So proud of you kiddo!!!" the caption of Sibley's post read.

In three seasons at Eldorado, Hines has played 84 games and averaged 28.6 points, 1.6 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest. Her stats have improved consistently every season. In her freshman year, she scored 22.8 points, grabbed 3.9 boards, dished out 1.4 assists, stole the ball 3.5 times and had 1.0 blocks per contest in 26 matches.

She played 28 matches in her sophomore year and posted averages of 30.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. In the last season, Hines averaged 32.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.4 bpg in 30 matches.

Bella Hines talks about Albuquerque and her Hispanic heritage

In a YouTube video uploaded by The Grind Session, Bella Hines talked about the city of Albuquerque and the people:

"One thing that is special about Albuquerque and like the people that live here is, I would say how hard and like how hard we wanna work to be successful," Hines said (0:23). "I feel like we have a lot of people here who are hungry and like willing to work as hard as they possibly can and make their dreams come true.

She continued to talk about her Mexican heritage and her culture:

"I would say that one of my favorite thing about New Mexico, it means everything to me. To be Hispanic and be a part of the select few that are playing at my level and there is a select few of Hispanics in the WNBA. Just knowing that could be one of the few that join them next means everything to me."

Hines will join Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage at the LSU Tigers next season.

