The Oklahoman's basketball Super 5 (girls): Meet Oklahoma's high school standouts for 2025 ft. Keeley Parks

The state of Oklahoma has produced plenty of talented basketball stars. This is reflected in The Oklahoman's annual Super 5 list of the top five high school basketball standouts for the year. The newspaper released its top five players, along with the Coach of the Year awardee.

Durant High School's Tony Robinson won Coach of the Year after he led the team to its first Class 5A state tournament and finishing with a 19-8 record.

The newspaper also named five-star point guard Keeley Parks of Norman High School as the Super 5 Player of the Year. This is her second consecutive Super 5 Player of the Year award. The Kansas signee led Norman to the Class 6A state semifinals as she averaged 25.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 3.9 assists per game.

Four-star Putnam North combo guard and Kansas State commit Brandie Harrod was also named in the Super 5. She led her school to the Class 8A state championship, the first in the school's history.

Another four-star, Marcayla Johnson, a Baylor signee, is the third member of The Oklahoman's Super 5 after she led Booker T. Washington to the Class 5A state title.

Broken Arrow's McKenzie Mathurin, who is heading to Michigan next season, was also named after leading her team to the Class 6A state championship semifinals.

The final member is Hammon center Henley West, who led her team to a Class B state title. The West Texas A&M signee averaged a double-double this season, with 23.2 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 4.0 blocks, 2.0 apg and 2.0 spg.

The best players from Oklahoma: Previous winners for The Oklahoman's Super 5

The Oklahoman's Super 5 for both girls' and boys' basketball is considered a huge state honor, and previous winners have gone on to have successful NBA and WNBA careers.

The biggest names to ever be named to the newspaper's Super 5 are NBA superstars Blake Griffin and Trae Young. Young made the list twice, in 2016 and 2017, and so did Griffin, who was named to the list in 2006 and 2007. Both starred at Oklahoma before going on to become All-Stars multiple times.

Meanwhile, the latest to play in the WNBA who won the newspaper's Super 5 Player of the Year is Aaliyah Wilson, who won it in 2015. She last played with the Indiana Fever.

