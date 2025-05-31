"There was really no other choice": 4-star guard Marcus Johnson gets 100% real on his Ohio State commitment

Marcus Johnson, the No. 22-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 by ESPN, shocked many when he committed to Ohio State ahead of his high school junior season. However, the two-time Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year revealed that he has always wanted to play for the Buckeyes.

Johnson, who is currently playing for the Gym Rats in the Nike EYBL circuit, opened up to Zagisblog on Friday about his decision to commit early. It is uncommon as top prospects like usually commit during their senior year.

“It was my dream school,” Johnson said. “Coach (Jake) Diebler is a very good guy. He’s been recruiting me since I was in 9th grade. So when he got the head job, there was really no other choice for me. I really want to play for him.”

He added that his cousin, Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson, was instrumental in his decision. Meechie played for the Buckeyes for two years before transferring to South Carolina. However, he moved back to Ohio State last season.

“We both wanted to go there growing up,” Marcus said. “That was my dream school as a child. I always wanted to be a Buckeye, so when I got the offer and coach Diebler got the head job, that’s just where I wanted to go.”

Marcus will will his enter senior year at Garfield Heights (Ohio) High School in the fall. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 22-2 overall record, averaging 29.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals last season.

Marcus Johnson talks about what he would bring to Ohio State next year

Marcus Johnson still has his senior year to go through before he heads to Columbus, but he is already excited. During that same interview with Zagisblog, he opened up on what he could bring to the Buckeyes.

“I would say I’m a really good point guard that can pass and score the ball at a high-level that teammates like playing with,” Johnson said on Friday.

He also noted that the Ohio State coaching staff told him that he will be getting the ball in his hands a lot. The four-star prospect added that he has already built a relationship with Buckeyes coach Jake Deibler, who tried to recruit him since his freshman year.

