"There's no way": $3.8M NIL-valued BYU signee AJ Dybantsa gives his verdict on the viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate

Five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa weighed in on the 100 men vs. one gorilla debate, which has been making the rounds online for a while. On Friday, the No. 1 ranked prospect shared a video on his newly launched YouTube channel, where he gave his verdict on the debate, siding with the Gorilla.

In the video, AJ was answering fan questions from social media, and one of them asked for his take on the debate. He replied:

"I just saw a video of the Gorilla fighting another gorilla. Bro, we're losing, like, against them. Bro, they're like… we're losing. I don't know if it's 100%, but there's no way. Like, if you, like, have a good strategy, I guess. But, like, bro, if he decides to helicopter the spin, we're cooked." (4:30)

AJ was also asked which country he enjoyed competing against the most during his gold medal runs.

"France is always good because my dad grew up there," he said (4:24). "So it's like it's always special to play against him."

Dybantsa also answered other questions, like what major he chose at BYU, his favorite and least favorite things about being in Provo, his favorite subject growing up and how far he can punt a football.

The video also showed AJ during practice, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the BYU gym and weight room. He gave a quick tour of the facilities, including the locker room, annex and wall of fame, and also chatted with some staff members before heading to class.

AJ Dybantsa, whose Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) is valued at \$3.8 million (as per On3), is gradually adjusting to college life at BYU. He's expected to suit up for the Cougars in November.

Five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa set to make BYU Cougars debut against Villanova in November

BYU fans can start the countdown, as a date has been set for No. 1 ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa's debut with the Cougars. According to Bleacher Report, AJ and the BYU Cougars face Villanova in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 3.

Interestingly, NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, might also make his debut on the same day and at the same venue, as Arizona is set to face Florida in the Hall of Fame Series as well.

AJ Dybantsa joins BYU alongside his Utah prep teammate Xavion Staton and four-star center Chamberlain Burgess, who could be making their debuts as well.

