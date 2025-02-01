“These comparisons are terrible”: Hoops fans react to ESPN’s NBA comparisons of the Top 2025 class hoopers ft. AJ Dybantsa

With stars like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament and others, the Class of 2025 is one of the strongest recruiting classes in the modern age of college recruitment. With the ESPN 100 list being updated, the Sports Center Next Instagram page posted a comparison of the Top 5 stars to some current and previous NBA players.

Dybantsa was compared with Tracy McGrady and Paul George, while Peterson was compared to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Jaden Ivey. Boozer was compared to Paolo Banchero and Kevin Love.

Trending

Fans reacted to the comparisons in the comments section.

"These comparisons are terrible," commented one fan.

"Scuff comparison almost made me unlike but imma chill," another commenter said.

"Acuff comparison is trash he does play lik them. lol he’s like Marbury more," said another commenter regarding ESPN No. 5 ranked Darius Acuff Jr.

Many people disagreed with the comparisons, while others criticized the possibility of some of them being one-and-done for the colleges they have chosen.

"These comparison 🧐are they based on potential or what y’all feel they are right now?? Because it’s a lil mind boggling..," one person said.

"This the problem with college basketball dudes only have to do 1 year and get to the NBA and it takes them 3+ years to catch up (in 90% of cases)," one commenter pointed out.

"Why don't high school basketball players flip their commits as often as high school football players," asked one person.

Fans react to ESPN Top 5's comparisons to current and former NBA players (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

The ESPN 100 is considered one of the top high school basketball rankings in the country.

Only 7 players in ESPN 100 are still uncommitted

When ESPN updated its rankings in January, several players, including No. 1 ranked AJ Dybantsa, were already either committed or signed to various colleges and universities around the country. However, there are still a few who are uncommitted,

Right now, No. 4 ranked Nate Ament is the biggest prize, followed by No. 9 ranked Koa Peat and No. 11 ranked Brayden Burries. All three are the only five stars who are still uncommitted.

As for the four stars, No. 74 Aleks Alston. No. 77 Paulo Semedo, No. 88 Chance Mallory and No. 90 Jaion Pitt are also uncommitted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback