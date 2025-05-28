"They are very detailed in their process": Four-star LB shares excitement after getting offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama has already landed two early commitments for its 2027 recruiting class. The Tide have roped in four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror from Vigor High School in Alabama and four-star athlete Alexander Ward from Walton High School in Georgia.

Now, the Crimson Tide are targeting another standout from Georgia and extended a scholarship offer on Tuesday to four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith.

“This offer means a lot to me,” Smith told Touchdown Alabama. “Alabama has actually been recruiting me as if I was a top priority for a while, but they are very detailed in their process, and for them to feel like I’m a fit, is an honor.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect offers the ideal combination of size, speed and toughness that top programs seek in a linebacker. These qualities helped catch Alabama’s attention early in his recruitment.

Smith attends Swainsboro High School in Georgia. He is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 111 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 12 recruit in Georgia.

The offer from Kalen DeBoer's program marked Smith's 13th scholarship in his recruitment. He also holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Ja’Bios Smith praises Alabama's linebacker development

Alabama has consistently produced top-tier linebackers in recent years, with Henry To’oto’o and Christian Harris standing out as prime examples. In the 2025 NFL draft, the trend continued as former Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell was selected No. 31 overall in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

This strong history of developing elite linebackers plays a major role in Ja’Bios Smith’s interest in the program.

“Everybody knows what kind of linebackers Alabama produces, and I’m blessed to be thought of as that type of player,” Smith told Touchdown Alabama.

Smith has been forming a connection with Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson, along with linebackers coach Chuck Morrell.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Robinson for a while now, and I’m starting to build a relationship with Coach Morrell as well," Smith said. "I’m looking forward to returning to Tuscaloosa in the near future and getting a good feel for the rest of the staff and the campus.”

Ahead of Smith, the Crimson Tide also offered elite 2027 class linebackers like Kaden Henderson, Toa Satele and Quinton Cypher.

