"They getting a hard hitter:" Steve Sarkisian's Class of 2026 commit shares insight on his college decision

After decommitting from the Houston Cougars last month, three-star recruit Yaheim Riley landed on the Texas Longhorns roster Friday, joining the likes of Dia Bell and Jermaine Bishop, among others. Aside from Texas, he had received offers from TCU, Baylor, Ole Miss and Washington, according to On3.

"I’m ready to be a Longhorn,” Riley told Inside Texas. “It’s because it’s just the best place for me to make my dreams come true and become the young man I want to become.”

On Sunday, KVUE reporter Cory Mose interviewed Riley after his commitment to Steve Sarkisian’s program. Riley is a product of Anderson High School in Texas and lives just 20 minutes from the campus.

Asked what Texas is getting out of him, Riley replied:

"They getting a hard hitter. A hard worker. I love to work. If I ain't working, I don't know, what I'll do."

Yaheim Riley on decommitting from Houston Cougars

Last summer, Steve Sarkisian hosted Yaheim Riley at a camp, but he committed to the Houston Cougars in December. In April, he decommitted from the Cougars roster after an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres.

He announced his decision on X.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Houston,” Riley wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful to the coaching staff and the entire Houston family for the opportunity and support. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best step for my future.

"I ask that y’all respect my decision as I will be taking my official visits before deciding on my new home. I still plan on taking an official visit to Houston. I’m excited to explore new opportunities.”

Riley is ranked No. 104 in Texas and No. 62 as a safety in the Class of 2026. Nationally, he holds the No. 682 rank, according to On3. In his junior season, he registered 80 total tackles — 54 solo, 26 assists — and three interceptions.

He still has another visit scheduled to the Longhorns campus on June 13, and a visit to Vanderbilt on June 6.

