“They must be paying him so much money” - CFB world reacts to 2025 no. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa’s upcoming visit on Monday

AJ Dybantsa is the top-ranked player in the class of 2025. Last week he announced his transfer from Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep to Hurricane (Utah) Utah Prep for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 small forward from Brockton, Mass., will visit his new school this weekend. While in Utah, he will visit BYU on June 3rd to meet with new coach Kevin Young and his staff.

"We're going to be in Utah this weekend to visit Utah Prep," Dybantsa's father, Anicet Dybantsa Sr., told 247Sports. "My wife and I went there last month, this will be AJ's first time in the great state of Utah. While we're there why not visit BYU?"

Dybantsa's visit to BYU has sparked excitement among fans, with speculation about potential NIL deals on Instagram.

"They must be paying him so much money like unfathomable amount," a fan wrote.

"they boutta give brodie the first college supermax contract," another fan commented.

A few other fans gave humorous reactions and questioned his decision:

Dybantsa showcased his skills in Kansas City, Mo., competing with the Oakland Soldiers in Nike's EYBL. He impressed by hitting a buzzer-beating three to win a matchup against 2026's No. 1 ranked player, Brandon McCoy.

In the game's final minutes, Dybantsa scored 10 of his game-high 19 points. His significant lob finish, three crucial free throws and a three-pointer from 28 feet to helped his team secure a 60-57 victory.

AJ Dybantsa has already visited Auburn and USC. Meanwhile, major programs such as Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are all vying for his commitment.

AJ Dybantsa tops all 2025 high school basketball leaderboards

Utah Prep proudly announced that AJ Dybantsa has been recognized as ESPN’s No. 1 ranked high school basketball prospect for the class of 2025. This recognition follows Dybantsa's recent transfer to Utah Prep for his senior year.

"We are thrilled to have a generational talent like A.J. join our program," said Brent B. Woodson, Utah Prep Co-Director.

"It’s a testament to the hard work our coaches, staff, and players have committed to excellence. Seeing Utah Prep at the top of ESPN’s leaderboard, and our players acknowledged throughout ESPN’s rankings, is both gratifying and emblematic of our commitment to player development."

AJ Dybantsa won a gold medal while representing the United States in the FIBA Under-16 Americas Tournament in Mexico’s Merida. He scored 12 points during the final and 13.8 points per game on average.

Utah Prep’s basketball program boasts eight team members with Division 1 basketball scholarship offers. Four players were also selected for the 2023-2024 Grind Session All-Star Game.