"They weren't playing defense lol": Fans react to list of all-time top scorers at the Jordan Brand Classic ft. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony

The 2025 Jordan Brand Classic is set to tip off on Monday, April 21. The game will see some of the top high school basketball prospects. BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez and USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson will feature, among others.

Ad

With the game right around the corner, the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT shared a graphic of the highest scorers in the game. The list featured the four-time NBA champion LeBron James and 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Furthermore, the post also contained highlights of the LSU forward, who broke James' record in 2018:

"Emmitt Williams broke LeBron’s Jordan Brand Classic scoring record in 2018 👀," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

James, who played in the 2003 Jordan Brand Classic, scored 34 points and remained the highest scorer in the game until seven years ago. Hoops fans saw the list and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to list of highest all-time scorers at the Jordan Brand Classic ft. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony

"They weren't playing defense lol," a fan commented.

Ad

Another fan added, "Bro is no where too be seen now who cares Lebron still number 1."

"Idk what happen to this man but I see on his page he is still balling. He’s doing what he loves and he’s getting paid. NBA or not, he good for life," commented a fan.

A fan asked, "I've never seen one of these games. are they like all star games where players just score for fun and just have a nice time before they're off to college ball? or do they actually play defense and contest?"

Ad

More fans joined the comments section to post their reactions:

Hoops fans react to list of highest all-time scorers at the Jordan Brand Classic ft. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony

"I doubt the 44 point record could ever be broke tho. also see how lebron is one of the only two players in this list who made it to the NBA. he's still dominating the league, the goat fr. dominated Jordan brand classic too lol,'' commented a fan.

Ad

A fan added, "Man every list bron 😭."

"LeBron James just everywhere lol," a fan commented.

Top 3 players to watch out for at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

#3 Jazzy Davidson

Jazzy Davidson overtook Aaliyah Chavez as the highest-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025 on Thursday, according to ESPN's latest rankings. The USC Trojans signee also led Team USA to a 90-78 win against Team World.

Ad

Davidson had 16 points on 38.8% shooting, including 33.3% from the three-point line. She also grabbed six rebounds, dished out seven assists, stole the ball thrice and had three blocks in the game.

#2 AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa retained his spot as the best player in the nation, as per ESPN's latest rankings. The 6-foot-9 forward who will join the Cougars next season also helped Team USA grab a 124-114 win in the 2025 Hoop Summit.

Dybantsa scored 15 points, grabbed six boards, dished out five assists and stole the ball thrice.

Ad

#1 Darryn Peterson

The Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson finished as the highest scorer in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2. He led the West team, along with players like USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, to a 105-92 win.

Peterson finished with 18 points on 50.0% shooting, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in the game.

Which player are you most excited to see at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More