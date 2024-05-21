"They tell me all the plan they have for me" — 4-star DL Christian Garrett 'excited' about Kirby Smart's Georgia

Christian Garrett, a highly sought-after defensive lineman from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, recently participated in the Kirby Smart scavenger hunt. As one of the Bulldogs' most coveted prospects for the 2025 cycle, the visit left a significant impression on Garrett.

"The environment from Georgia today felt real live," Garrett told On3. "I enjoyed the whole day there."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 261 pounds, Garrett expressed his admiration for defensive line coach Tray Scott, assistant defensive line coach Dayton LeBlanc, and head coach Kirby Smart. He emphasized the personalized attention he receives from the Georgia coaching staff.

“What continues to excite me is how they tell me all the time the plan they have for me and that they don’t take me for granted just because I’m close,” Garrett said. “Which they aren’t because they recruit me really hard.”

The On3 Industry ranks Garrett as the nation’s No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 121 prospect overall, while On3 places him even higher as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 62 prospect overall. His junior year statistics are impressive, with 86 tackles, nine stops for loss, five sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and an interception.

Georgia Tech, Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami and Penn State are also in the mix, but Georgia is working diligently to secure Garrett's commitment.

Christian Garrett sets decision date, breaks down top four schools

Christian Garrett has scheduled his commitment announcement for July 20. He will finalize his college choice after completing his official visits in June, having narrowed his options to Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

Garrett is set to return for his official visit (OV) in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Georgia faces stiff competition from Clemson and Tennessee. Garrett will visit Clemson's Death Valley on the weekend of May 31, return to Athens on June 7, and conclude his visits in Knoxville on June 21.

Christian Garrett has always had a strong relationship with Clemson, and he shared his thoughts on the program with Dawgs247.

“I've always had a really good connection with Clemson, from the initial standpoint with the coaches to watching them coach. I've gotten to know them on a deeper level than I think any other college,” he said.

Regarding Georgia Tech, Garrett is impressed with the impact of Coach Jess Simpson.

"They really boosted when Coach Simpson got there in January. I've gotten to know him a lot. I know what he can do. I've seen how they take care of their guys and the relationship with their guys on such short notice."

Lastly, Tennessee has made a strong impression on Garrett due to key relationships:

"I love Tennessee. My best relationships up there are with Coach Rodney Garner and Coach Josh Heupel. Coach Garner has a track record of putting D-linemen in the league."

Christian Garrett, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 290 pounds, knows he is a priority for Georgia but is evaluating all his options.