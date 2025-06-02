"Too low": Hoops fans react as 5-star recruit Caleb Holt's NIL valuation is revealed following recent Adidas deal 

Five-star Grayson Rams shooting guard Caleb Holt signed a NIL deal with Adidas during the Adidas Eurocamp. This latest deal made his NIL valuation go up to $1.3 million, per On3.

The On3 Industry ranking has the five-star as the No. 5 prospect from the Class of 2026, and this new NIL valuation has gotten a lot of fans talking.

"1.3m???? Too low!! Yo @iamcalebholt run it up!!!! 🔥🔥🏀🏀🏀🗣️🗣️🗣️," noted one commenter.

"Couldn't happen to a better family.... Congrats to the Holt's as solid as they come‼️" commented another person.

"A lot of attention has been drawn to Holt after a recent run at the Adidas Eurocamp. Can run the court, knock down shots, and is not afraid to get down hill," one person pointed out.

A lot more people were just genuinely happy for Caleb Holt.

"5⭐️ player and he’s gotta be like a 9 ⭐️ person. I’ve been around these kids at this level now for nearly 30 years and this young man is one of the best people I’ve encountered. Can’t wait to see what he ends up doing on and off the court…🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡" one person said.

"A lot of hours logged… and he hasn’t scratched the surface. Just getting started | Love exists," another commenter added.

"Congrats again! It’s only up from here nephew 🙌 @iamcalebholt," said one lady.

Hoops fans react to Caleb Holt's new NIL valuation (source: IG/ greenlightmedia)

Caleb Holt talks Auburn recruitment

Being a top-ranked prospect, several schools are vying for Caleb Holt. However, after six unofficial visits to Auburn, the Tigers are ranked the most likely to recruit him, according to On3.

After Adidas 3SSB Spring Sessions II on May 18, Holt spoke with Zagisblog and talked about his recruitment regarding Auburn.

“I like Bruce [Pearl]," Holt said. "He texted me before the game and told me to show the world why I’m the best 17-year-old in the country. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder because they dropped me in the ranking.

"So every time I step on the court, I feel like I’ve got to prove something that I’m still here and I’m ready to dominate every game. I want to be the No. 1 player in the country around this time next year, so that’s my goal."

Holt also has offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, and more.

