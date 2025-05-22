Top 25 prospect Taylen Kinney to take an official visit to Pat Kelsey's Louisville, days after impressing at the Adidas 3SSB

After wowing several scouts over the weekend during Adidas 3SSB Spring Sessions 2, Taylen Kinney will be visiting one of the schools trying to recruit him, and this one will be official.

The four-star point guard, who plays for RWE in Overtime Elite, is scheduled to officially visit Louisville on June 5, per 247Sports' Sam Kayser.

Being a Kentucky native, the Overtime Elite star may be coming back to his home state should he choose Pat Kelsey's program after spending half of his high school career in Georgia, playing for OTE. This will also be the first time he is visiting an ACC school.

He is now back in the AAU scene, currently playing for Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where he averages 26 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. His team currently has a 7-1 record after Spring Sessions II in Nebraska and is in second place in the Superstar B Division

Several Division I schools sent scouts to Omaha, Nebraska, over the weekend to watch Taylen Kinney play during the three-day event, including Alabama and Kentucky, the latter of which is considered the favorite to recruit him.

On3 ranks Taylen Kinney as the No. 18 overall prospect from the Class of 2026, as well as the No. 3 point guard and the No. 2 prospect in Georgia.

Which schools has Taylen Kinney already visited, officially and unofficially?

Visits are often a gauge of how interested a player is regarding a school, though players can only take one official visit for each school. Taylen Kinney has been very busy with regards to this, as he has already visited one school in an official capacity and several unofficially.

Louisville will be the second official visit he will be making, though he has unofficially visited the school once before. So far, he has only officially visited Purdue, which is one of the favorites to recruit him. Like Louisville, Kinney had previously visited Purdue unofficially.

As for Kentucky, the current favorite to recruit the four-star point guard, he has unofficially visited the school five times already, indicating that he is very interested in it. However, no official visit has been set for him there yet.

He has also visited Cincinnati, Butler, Notre Dame and Oregon once.

He also has not started his senior year yet, which means all the other schools still have plenty of time to appeal to him before Mark Pope and the Wildcats nab him.

