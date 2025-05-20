5-star prospect Taylen Kinney puts on a show as Alabama, Kentucky and more come to scout him at Adidas 3SSB

With the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in full swing, five-star point guard Taylen Kinney has been showing people what he can do. The Overtime Elite star was at 3SSB Iowa over the weekend with his AAU team, Wildcat Select, and his presence attracted several college coaches to come and watch.

The biggest schools who watched Kinney play were Alabama and Kentucky, who have both given the point guard scholarship offers.

Overtime Elite ranks Kinney as the No. 18 prospect nationally, and the No. 3 point guard in the 2026 class, only behind Brandon McCoy Jr. and Dylan Mingo. He is also the No. 2 prospect in Georgia.

Kinney and Wildcat Select 17U 3SSB played at Iowa West Fieldhouse for all three days of the event, kicking Spring Sessions II off with a big win against the Atlanta Celtics 80-68 on Friday.

The next day, Wildcat Select had two games, although it had a heartbreaking two-point loss in their noon matchup against the Washington Warriors 60-58. It was the team's first loss in the circuit after going undefeated during Spring Sessions I in May. However, Wildcat Select bounced back by beating Beauchamp Elite 83-69.

Kinney and his team ended Spring Sessions II on Sunday with a 10-point victory over Dreamvision 69-59.

With its Iowa campaign over, Wildcat Select has a 7-1 record for the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. The team is in second place in the Superstar B Division and is one of the squads to watch.

Which schools have the best chance of landing Taylen Kinney?

As a five-star prospect, Division I schools are chomping at the bit to recruit Taylen Kinney. Which schools are the favorites to land him?

Kinney is originally from Kentucky, and has unonficially visited the school five times. On3 has the Wildcats as the frontrunner because of the home state factor and Kinney's number of unofficial visits, with Kentucky having a 29.7% chance of securing him.

Purdue is No. 2 with a 25.9% chance, while Oregon, which Kinney officially visited once, is third with a 16.8% chance.

He also has offers from Alabama and Louisville, among others.

