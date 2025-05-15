Isiah Harwell will be heading to the Houston Cougars after concluding a stellar high school basketball career at the Wasatch Academy in Pocatello, ID. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who initially attended Century High School, transferred to Wasatch after his freshman year.

He added another award to his name and shared it on his Instagram story on Wednesday:

Top 2025 prospect Isiah Harwell adds to accolades with latest award (Image: IG/isiah_harwell)

"Another addition," he captioned his story after showing his award.

In his freshman year at Century High, Harwell averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game, leading his team to the 4A District 5 Finals.

Harwell won the Wasatch Academy Visel Cup 2024-25 for Outstanding Male Performer in a single sport. In two seasons at Wasatch, Harwell averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 blocks per contest, according to MaxPreps.

In his junior year, he scored 14.9 ppg, grabbed 4.7 rpg, dished out 1.9 apg, stole the ball 0.6 times and had 0.6 bpg. He led the Tigers to a 25-5 overall record and an 8-2 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished below CIA Bella Vista and Brewster Academy National, in third place.

He averaged 13.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.6 bpg in his senior year.

For Team USA, Isiah Harwell won the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico. He averaged 4.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.7 apg in six games.

One of his best games came against the hosts, Mexico, in the group phase, where he scored eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 1-for-1 from behind the arc. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and stole the ball twice in 16:09 minutes.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude": Isiah Harwell talks about choosing Houston

With offers from top programs, including Gonzaga University Bulldogs, California Golden Bears, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels and more, Harwell chose to sign for the Cougars on Sep. 12 last year.

He spoke about his decision with ESPN:

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell said. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said if you don't play defense you won't play at Houston."

Harwell will be joined by Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson next season.

