Isiah Harwell shares his reaction to future Houston Cougars teammate Chris Cenac's Chris Brickley Invitational performance

After reaching the NCAA national championship, Houston will get five-stars Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr. Both of them are expected to be a big boon to an already strong Cougars squad. Before he goes to Houston, however, 6-foot-10 center Chris Cenac showed off what he could do in Chicago at Saturday's Chris Brickley Invitational.

As Cenac showed his moves during the invitational game in Chicago, his future teammate, Isiah Harwell, posted about the five-star center on Instagram.

"Hu hu," wrote Harwell

Isiah Harwell shares future teammate Chris Cenac Jr's Chris Brickley Invitational highlights (Source: IG/ isiah_harwell1)

Harwell also shared a video originally posted by the Nonstop Bucket Instagram page:

Chris Cenac Jr. proved that he is not just any big man, showing off his ball-handling skills, ability to attack the basket, defend and shoot from long range.

As for Harwell, the 6-foot-5 guard from Wasatch Academy did not play during the Chris Brickley Invitational. Other players who got to play, though, included Kentucky signee Malachi Moreno, UConn signee Eric Reibe, Syracuse signee Sadiq White and Arkansas signees Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr.

It was Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. who took home MVP honors after the game, as he dropped 29 points.

Harwell may not have played during the invitational, but he did play in some of the most prestigious All-American games of the postseason. Most notable was the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1, which future teammate Chris Cenac Jr. was also a part of.

How did Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr. do during the McDonald's All-American Game?

During the McDonald's All-American Game, Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr. were on opposing sides, as Cenac played for the winning West team while Harwell played for the East team. Individually, however, the two Houston signees did well, as each of them finished the game in double figures.

Cenac helped the West win with 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting. Meanwhile, for the East, Harwell put up 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and he was 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

Cenac and Harwell are not the only five-star prospects heading to Houston next year, as point guard Kingston Flemings, who was snubbed for the McDonald's All-American Game, will be joining them. Three-star guard Bryce Jackson has also signed with the Cougars.

