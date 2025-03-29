Top 3 2026 class recruits who are currently committed to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks ft. 5-star TE Kendre Harrison 

The Oregon Ducks have solidified themselves as a recruiting powerhouse in the 2026 cycle, holding the No. 1 spot per On3. With eight commitments, six four-stars, and two three-stars, Dan Lanning continues to build an elite roster.

Among the Ducks' most prized recruits is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, a two-sport standout expected to make a significant impact in Eugene. Here’s a closer look at Oregon’s top three commitments in the 2026 class.

Top 3 2026 Class recruits who are committed to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks

#1. Kendre Harrison – 5-star tight end

At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Kendre Harrison is one of the most talented and flexible athletes in the 2026 class. He is the sixth-best national prospect, the leading tight end in the country and the second-top player in North Carolina. Harrison preferred Oregon over Penn State, North Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee and Miami.

As a junior in 2024, Harrison recorded 33 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns. His recruitment gained momentum following a visit to Eugene in January, where he participated in Oregon's Junior Day event. Reflecting on his experience, Harrison told Scoop Duck,

“It really felt like I was at home, man. Going back home right now, it feels kind of weird. It feels like I belong there. That’s the main thing.”

Beyond football, Harrison is a highly touted basketball prospect and intends to play both sports at Oregon under Dan Lanning and Dana Altman.

#2. Tradarian Ball – 4-star running back

A key offensive addition, Tradarian Ball brings versatility and explosiveness to Oregon's backfield. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back ranks as the No. 54 overall prospect, the fifth-best RB in the class and the No. 8 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

After giving deep thought to various options, Ball finally came to a decision, Miami being at the top of their list other than Oregon. LaMichael James, a former Ducks running back, is credited with having an enormous impact on Ball's choice.

“I talked to my family about it, they agreed with it,” Ball told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “I talked to my coaches, and (LaMichael James) was a huge impact in this too. So I put a lot of trust in the coaches there and I’m ready to be a Duck.”

In 2024, Ball excelled for Texas High, rushing for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns while proving to be a dynamic receiving threat. He hauled in 44 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to contribute in multiple ways.

#3. Kodi Greene – 4-star offensive tackle

A crucial addition to the offensive line, Kodi Greene ranks among the nation’s best at his position. The 6-foot-6, 300-plus-pound Mater Dei product is the No. 24 overall prospect, the fourth-ranked OT in 2026 and the No. 5 player in California. On3 ranks him even higher, placing him ninth nationally and as the top recruit in California.

Greene transferred to powerhouse Mater Dei for his junior season, playing primarily at right tackle. His scouting report highlights his mobility, balance and effectiveness at the second level. On3 describes him as a "nimble offensive tackle who brings a translatable skill set with size and projectable movement skills."

While Oregon leads the 2026 recruiting race, USC remains a formidable challenger, boasting 11 commitments, including seven top-200 prospects. Among them, linebacker Xavier Griffin and cornerback RJ Sermons stand out as top-30 recruits.

