Top 5 flips which shocked the college recruiting world ft. Travis Hunter's Florida State to Jackson State flip

The high school football recruiting cycle has seen some of the biggest storylines over the years. Top players have made headlines for their surprising commitments and flips. Players such as Bryce Young and Travis Hunter had interesting recruitment phases as they made surprising commitment flips.

Commitment flips are common during the recruitment cycle. However, some of them create a lot of buzz in the football world.

Let's look at five such commitment flips that made a lot of noise over the last few cycles.

Top five commitment flips over the years

#5 Travis Hunter (Florida State to Jackson State)

Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes' star man, is one of the best overall athletes in college football. The former five-star recruit received offers from some of the best programs in the country but decided to pledge his allegiance to the Florida State Seminoles in 2020.

However, he flipped his commitment to Jackson State on Dec. 15, 2021. The program was under the leadership of Deion Sanders at that time and Hunter's flip paid off as he followed Sanders to Colorado and established himself as one of the best college football players in the country.

#4 Dalvin Cook (Clemson to Florida to Florida State)

Dalvin Cook was one of the best running backs in the Class of 2014. The five-star athlete first committed to the Clemson Tigers, but later flipped to the Florida Gators in April 2013.

However, Cook also had the Florida State Seminoles as a potential landing spot and kept them in the loop. He eventually flipped his commitment again to the Seminoles in Dec. that year. Cook had a decent college career with the Seminoles and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft.

#3 Jalen Ramsey (USC to Florida State)

Jalen Ramsey was a five-star athlete coming out of high school. The cornerback was surrounded by offers from some of the best programs but eventually chose to go with the USC Trojans in July 2012.

However, Ramsey's commitment to USC lasted just six months as he flipped his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles following the firing of then-USC defensive backs coach Monte Kiffin. Ramsey had a great run in college and was the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

#2 Bryce Underwood (LSU to Michigan)

Bryce Underwood is the best player in the Class of 2025. The five-star quarterback is widely regarded as the next big superstar quarterback. Underwood's recruitment had a lot of spice as he committed to the LSU Tigers only to take a U-turn and sign with the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 4, 2024.

The five-star quarterback announced his commitment to LSU in January 2024. However, he flipped his commitment to the Wolverines on Nov. 21 after heavy recruiting from the Ann Arbor-based side.

He eventually signed with them on National Signing Day.

#1 Bryce Young (USC to Alabama)

Bryce Young was one of the best college quarterbacks from the Class of 2020 and had offers from multiple top programs in the country. He eventually decided to pledge his allegiance to the USC Trojans and remained loyal to them for over a year.

However, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide kept pursuing the talented quarterback which led to Young flipping his commitment to the Tuscaloosa-based side in Sept. 2019.

Young had a terrific college career with the Crimson Tide, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and becoming the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

