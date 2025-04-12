Top 5 high school basketball stars representing the world team at 2025 Nike Hoop Summit ft. Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony 

The Nike Hoop Summit is set to bring the best international and American high school basketball prospects together. The 2025 edition of the game tips off on Friday at noon ET at Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Ad

Some of the best names in the NBA, including the 2011 NBA Champion Drik Nowitzki, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker, among others, have represented the World Team over the years.

Let's have a look at the top five high school basketball stars representing the world team at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit:

Top five high school basketball stars representing the world team at 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Ad

Trending

#5 Eric Reibe

Ranked as the No. 2 center in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Eric Reibe received offers from top programs across the nation, including Harvard Crimson, Indiana Hoosiers and Kansas Jayhawks, among others. However, Reibe signed for UConn on Oct. 16, last year.

He also led Bullis High School to a 23-7 overall and a 9-1 record in the Maryland Section Interstate Athletic Basketball League, where they sit above St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, Georgetown Prep and Episcopal.

Ad

#4 Tajh Ariza

Son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza, is regarded as one of the best players in the Class of 2026.

Ranked eighth spot nationally, third in the small forward position and fifth in California, the 6-foot-8 forward led Westchester to a 24-10 overall and a California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball League.

Furthermore, Ariza already holds offers from programs, including UCLA Bruins, California State University Northridge, Oregon and Kansas, among others.

Ad

#3 Ikenna Alozie

The Class of 2026 recruit Ikenna Alozie plays for the Dream City Christian and led them to a 24-10 overall record this season. The 6-foot-2 point guard is ranked 10th nationally, second in the point guard position and Arizona.

Furthermore, Alozie has taken visits to Washington and Arizona, holding offers from Providence, Oregon and Seton Hall, among others. The Nigeria international also attended the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in San Francisco, California, in February.

Ad

#2 Kiyan Anthony

Son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony will be fired up at the Nike Hoop Summit after he was snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game last week in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will join his father's alma mater, Syracuse, next season.

Kiyan led his school, Long Island Lutheran, to a 21-7 overall and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball. He's ranked 33rd nationally, 12th in the shooting guard position and first in New York.

Ad

#1 Tounde Yessoufou

Another player to watch at the Nike Hoop Summit is 6-foot-5 small forward from St. Joseph High School, Tounde Yessoufou. The Baylor signee is averaging a double double throughout his high school career, with 28.8 points, 2.2 assists, 10.3 rebounds, three steals and 1.6 blocks per contest in 127 games.

Yessoufou, who's ranked 15th nationally, third in the small forward position and fourth in California, is known for his defensive prowess. He was also a part of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Ad

Which team will win the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More