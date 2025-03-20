Top 5 hoopers from Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran who are playing in March Madness ft. VJ Edgecombe  

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and the No. 33 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), finished his high school career with Long Island Lutheran and is set to follow his father's footsteps with the Syracuse Orange next season.

Kiyan Anthony's high school is known for producing elite basketball players. Let's take a look at some of the best hoopers from LuHi who will be playing in March Madness this year.

Top 5 hoopers from Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran who are playing in March Madness

#5 Jalen Celestine

Baylor Bears' senior Jalen Celestine played for the Crusaders and averaged 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the New York-based school in his junior year. Furthermore, he shot 44 percent from 3-point range. In the Nike EYBL Circuit, Celestine played for UPlay Canada and averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in the 2019 edition.

He enrolled for the Bears on Nov. 5, 2019, and is averaging 7.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.7 apg while shooting 37.5%.

#4 Zed Key

Enrolled at Ohio State on Sep. 22, 2019, Key transferred to Dayton on Apr. 15, 2024. The 6-foot-7 small forward was ranked at the 135th spot nationally, 32nd in the small forward position and fifth in New York. The MaxPreps high school All-American led the Crusaders in scoring scoring (18.0), rebounding (8.7) and blocked shots (2.0).

The Flyers senior is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest while shooting 57.7%.

#3 Jayden Ross

UConn sophomore Jayden Ross enrolled in the program on Jun. 27, 2022. The former Long Island Lutheran player was ranked at the 75th spot nationally, 15th in the small forward position and first in New York. As a senior with the Crusaders, Ross averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, leading them to a 21-2 record.

For the Huskies, the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg and 0.8 apg while shooting 40.5%.

#2 Rafael Pinzon

Bryant Bulldogs' senior and Puerto Rican national Rafael Pinzon was ranked as the No. 4 player in New York (as per 247Sports) and averaged 10.9 points as a junior for the Crusaders. In the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Latvia, Pinzon averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game for Puerto Rico.

He enrolled at St. John's on Sep. 14, 2020, but transferred to the Bulldogs in the 2023-24 season and is averaging 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 42.1% shooting.

#1

Kiyan Anthony's senior and another Baylor player, VJ Edgecombe, enrolled in the program on Jan. 14 after being ranked at the fourth spot nationally and first in the shooting guard position in the Class of 2024 (as per On3's Industry Rankings). The 6-foot-4 combo guard also had offers from Kentucky, St. John's and Duke, among others.

For the Bears, the freshman is averaging 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.3 apg while shooting 43.5%. He is a projected top-5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Which player from Kiyan Anthony's former school are you most excited to see at March Madness?

