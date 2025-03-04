"Tuffest 4 points you'll see": Hoops fans react to LeBron James' son Bryce James' hooping skills montage

Despite only being a three-star prospect, Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, has gotten more attention than most five-stars. On Monday, Ball Is Life posted a highlight reel of the Arizona commit in action.

The highlight reel showed James as a consistent 3-point shooter. This has gotten fans speaking their minds.

"tuffest 4 points you'll see💪💪," said one person sarcastically.

"No hate to Bryce but why do yall think he’s better than Bronny ? He’s definitely not," added another commenter.

"That’s EVERY highlight of his high school career . Never has a 4 point a game scorer gotten more publicity than Bryce James," another Bryce critic commented.

Meanwhile, there were also several positive comments supporting Bryce.

"Bryce’s game is so smooth, the ball signs a joint custody agreement every time he shoots," one fan commented.

"He going be the one watch! He got more to prove," another commenter pointed out.

"The way he plays is so tuff 🔥😍," another supporter pointed out.

Fans react to Bryce James highlight reel (source: Instagram/ ballislife)

Bryce only averaged 4.0 points per game during last year's Nike EYBL Peach Jam. The three-star played limited minutes during the league but has had some brilliant games for his dad's AAU team, Strive for Greatness.

This includes his 25-point performance against Cameron Boozer and Nightrydas Elite, which won the Peach Jam title last year.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon enter 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Division I tournament as No. 1 seed

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon Trailblazers became the No. 1 seed in the Southern Region. This will be for the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Division I, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Their first-round opponent will be No. 16 seed Centennial, which finished the season with an 18-17 overall record. Should Sierra Canyon go through to the second round on March 6, the team will take on the winner of the game between No. 8 Santa Barbara and No. 9 Mission Bay.

This will be a tough road to the final as No. 3 seed Redondo Union, which almost defeated Sierra Canyon last time, is also in the tournament. The regional final will happen on March 11, while the state final will happen on March 14.

