Ty Hawkins and Keisean Henderson react as Steve Sarkisian's Texas receives commitment of elite ATH Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Jermaine Bishop Jr., a four-star athlete from Willis High School (Texas), pledged his allegiance to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. He chose Steve Sarkisian's program over other top schools such as Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, SMU, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Bishop received an offer from the Longhorns on April 24, 2023. Since then, he has made multiple visits to the program. He was in Austin on Jan. 25 for the Longhorns' Junior Day and later took another visit to the program in April.

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Instagram and the post received a lot of buzz, especially from the four-star recruit's peers. The Class of 2025 athlete Ty Hawkins and Bishop's fellow Class of 2026 recruit Keisean Henderson shared their reactions in the post's comment section.

"Congrats brudda 🤞🏾," Hawkins commented.

Henderson shared a couple of pensive face emojis, probably expressing disappointment for not committing to the Houston Cougars. The five-star quarterback announced his commitment to Houston last May.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. is ranked No. 74 in the country and is the fifth-best athlete in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 10th-best player from Texas.

Jermaine Bishop Jr. hopes to emulate Travis Hunter's college career

Jermaine Bishop Jr. became the Longhorns' seventh commitment from the Class of 2026.

Bishop is looking to emulate Travis Hunter's career at Texas. The former Colorado Buffaloes star played both sides of the ball at an elite level throughout his college career.

"Being able to watch Travis Hunter do that at the college level was great for me," Bishop told 247Sports. "Now that people know that it's possible to do it, they know it can be done at that level. It was an eye-opening experience for the rest of the world."

The Longhorns' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 30 in the country, per 247Sports. Bishop is the program's second-best recruit after five-star quarterback Dia Bell, who pledged his allegiance on June 17, 2024.

