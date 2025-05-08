USA U17 basketball head coach once explained why AJ Dybantsa is as “unique” as a “unicorn”

Top-ranked five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa is heading to BYU next season, with an eye on entering the 2026 NBA draft. Dybantsa was also often selected to play for flag and country, giving the United States two gold medals, one from the U16 FIBA Americas and the other for the U17 World Cup.

Sports Stars TV analyzed the No. 1-ranked prospect and asked his USA Basketball U17 head coach, Sharman White, about what he thought of the five-star small forward.

"He's developed his jump shot. He's a great ball handler, and he can really score the basketball, but that's to be complemented by his defense, because his defense is exceptional as well," said the coach. "Got a terrific long wingspan, but he's also quick to the ball, and he's just, you know, turned into a very unique player that's, you know, like a unicorn."

Coach White also praised Dybantsa's work ethic and competitiveness.

"I think he's saying that exceptionally well, you know, he's a very respectable, smart young man. He's very hard worker. It's a competitor, you know?" said the coach.

"He's a team player, and that's what makes him special, because he has all those attributes, along with all the talent that he has, he's losing with talent, but he also smart young man. He goes about it the right way. Comes from a great family," Coach White added.

In that video, posted on Instagram last Wednesday, AJ Dybantsa also talked about being the No. 1-ranked player in his class.

"I mean, obviously there's pressure being number one, but I mean, I don't really feel it, because I'm just going out there and playing basketball. Playing basketball. I'm just going out there and playing the game I love," he said. "I mean, it's not a job yet, so I'm just trying to."

AJ Dybantsa finally does his first official practice at BYU

On Monday, the BYU Cougars men's basketball team finally held its first practice of the 2025-26 season, with AJ Dybantsa taking part in his first college workout at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo, Utah. Practices are expected to continue until mid-August.

Dybantsa is expected to be a key piece for BYU, with coach Kevin Young building the team around him. He will also be paired up with the returning Richie Saunders, who enters his fourth and final season with the Cougars.

