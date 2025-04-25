  • home icon
  USC QB Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons shares 2-word reaction as Jaxson Dart gets N.Y. Giants nod in the 2025 NFL Draft

USC QB Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons shares 2-word reaction as Jaxson Dart gets N.Y. Giants nod in the 2025 NFL Draft

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 25, 2025 22:57 GMT
St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. - Source: Imagn

Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from the Class of 2026, showed support to quarterback Jaxson Dart after the New York Giants made him their second first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Dart was selected 25th overall and looks likely to develop behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this season.

Dart's selection was received positively by Ryder Lyons, who shared an Instagram story about the former Ole Miss quarterback. The former Rebels quarterback was teammates with Ryder's older brother, Walker Lyons, at USC.

Image credit: Ryder Lyons' IG
"Gods plan @jaxsondart," Lyons wrote as caption in his story.
Jaxson Dart was a four-star quarterback out of high school and played for Corner Canyon High School. He enrolled with the Trojans in 2021, but transferred to Ole Miss a year later and spent three years with the Rebels.

Lyons, on the other hand, is yet to make his commitment. He has offers from both USC and Ole Miss and is projected to pledge his allegiance to the Trojans.

Lyons is ranked No.10 in the country and is the fourth-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall recruit in he state of California.

Ryder Lyons impressed by the USC Trojans

Ryder Lyons has received offers from some of the best programs in the country. Schools such as USC, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, LSU and Notre Dame have extended offers to the star quarterback.

Among these programs, the USC Trojans are the leading candidates to land the talented QB, as per On3. The Trojans have Ryder's older brother, Walker Lyons on their roster, so that gives the Lincoln Riley-led program an advantage in Ryder Lyons' recruitment.

Lyons spoke about the program and Riley in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong last month.

"Coach (Lincoln) Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heismans, it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any better QB coach in the country, to be honest. Coach Riley knows what he’s doing," Lyons said, as per On3.

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is ranked No.1 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed 23 athletes so far, including five-star prospect Xavier Griffin. Riley will hope to expand his class by acquiring the pledge of Lyons.

Viraj Mali

Viraj Mali

A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world.

