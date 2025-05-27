Vaughn Karvala leads Tyler Herro's EYBL team to win over Oakland Soldiers despite strong performances from Jason Crowe Jr. and Tyran Stokes

Despite being anchored by two five-star prospects, the Oakland Soldiers struggled in their game against Team Herro, led by Vaughn Karvala, a four-star small forward, ranked No. 126 overall by 247Sports.

Ad

Karvala is on a breakout run during the 2025 Nike EYBL Circuit, and he has proven it against a team led by No. 1 Tyran Stokes and No. 5 Jason Crowe Jr on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Team Herro, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's AAU team, escaped with a 79-75 win. Only one player was not able to score for the team, with four in double figures. Karvala had 24 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Jayden Moore added 18 points and four rebounds for the Team Herro U17 squad, while Joshua Manchester provided 17 points and four rebounds off the bench. Yusef Gray Jr. added 10 points and also four rebounds, while Mahamadoun dit Tiefing Diawara contributed six points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ad

The Oakland Soldiers were led by their two five-star prospects. Crowe Jr. finished with 34 points, five rebounds, and two steals, while No. 1-ranked Stokes had 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one block. Only five players scored for the Soldiers

Despite the loss, the Soldiers remained in third with an 8-3 record, while Team Herro (6-5) is ninth.

Vaughn Karvala receives an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes

With his breakout performances during the Nike EYBL Circuit, even outscoring No. 1-ranked Tyran Stokes during Monday's game, Vaughn Karvala has gotten many schools interested, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, which has now given the forward a scholarship offer on Monday.

Ad

This is one of the first big offers under new Iowa coach Ben McCollum, who had so far been busy adding new players via the transfer portal. He had been successful in getting guard Bennett Stirtz from Drake. Stirz averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals last season.

However, Iowa is now one of the many schools courting Karvala, as schools like Syracuse, Ole Miss, Maequette and Arizona State have already shown interest in the 6-foot-6 small forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More