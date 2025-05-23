Five-star Arizona commit Koa Peat is riding the wave of celebration following his high school graduation. The 6-foot-7 power forward shared a special moment from his graduation day on his Instagram story on Thursday, capturing himself on the podium as he received a loud round of applause from the crowd.

VIDEO: Arizona commit Koa Peat earns loud applause from peers during graduation ceremony. (Image via Instagram @koapeat)

In the full version of the video, shared by NCAA Noobita on X, Koa Peat’s name was announced and he confidently made his way onto the podium. The moment he stepped up, the crowd, consisting of his peers, erupted with cheers and applause. He then acknowledged the applause, raising his hands as he walked off the stage.

Koa Peat ended his senior high school year at Perry High School, where he played for the Perry Pumas from his freshman year. Peat had one of the best high school basketball careers in terms of titles and personal accolades.

He helped his team to a state championship every season he played for the Pumas. He also won the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year three times in a row, from his sophomore year to his just concluded senior year.

Peat ended high school basketball as the No.10 ranked player in the country, according to the ESPN 2025 class rankings. He is now set for the next stage of his basketball career, which is college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats.

He will be part of a star-studded incoming 2025 class that includes NBA legend LeBron James’ son, Bryce James, five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries, and four-star forward Dwayne Aristode.

Koa Peat high school stats: A look back at his high school basketball career

Along with a high school career packed with titles and accolades, Koa Peat also delivered strong numbers year after year. As a freshman at Perry, he averaged 15 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, helping the team to a 25-5 record that season.

As a sophomore, he averaged 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, helping lead Perry High School to an incredible 31-1 record. He followed that up with an even stronger junior year, posting averages of 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game while guiding the Pumas to a 24-6 finish.

Peat’s just concluded senior year was not left out. He delivered an average of 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.

